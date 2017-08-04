Little Girl's First Interaction With A Sanitary Pad Is A Thing Of Beauty

Coming into contact with a tampon or pad for the first time is a beautiful rite of passage.

In one little girl’s case, we mean beautiful literally.

Jaiden Park recently posted a video of her 8-year-old sister giving a makeup tutorial on Twitter (as 8-year-olds do), when she happens upon a pad amidst the cosmetics.

When your 8 year old sister makes a makeup tutorial and sees a pad for the first time...what better use?😂 pic.twitter.com/T7ByMPOqTn — Jaiden (@JaidenPark) August 1, 2017

“When your 8 year old sister makes a makeup tutorial and sees a pad for the first time...what better use?” Park captioned the hilarious video.

She initially gives the pad a little thought before using it to blend and blot her face makeup, but after removing its adhesive, things get a bit more confusing.

Unsure of it’s function, she takes the pad and sticks it to her forehead, before moving on with the rest of the tutorial. Naturally.