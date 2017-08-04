Little Girl's First Interaction With A Sanitary Pad Is A Thing Of Beauty

In one little girl’s case, we mean beautiful literally.
Jaiden Park recently posted a video of her 8-year-old sister giving a makeup tutorial on Twitter (as 8-year-olds do), when she happens upon a pad amidst the cosmetics.
“When your 8 year old sister makes a makeup tutorial and sees a pad for the first time...what better use?” Park captioned the hilarious video.
She initially gives the pad a little thought before using it to blend and blot her face makeup, but after removing its adhesive, things get a bit more confusing.
Unsure of it’s function, she takes the pad and sticks it to her forehead, before moving on with the rest of the tutorial. Naturally.
Hey, it’s not the weirdest thing we’ve ever seen used to apply makeup before. But it’s certainly the most adorable.
