Making A Career Out Of Hustling Isn’t Smart

The hustle, the grind, the glory…it all sounds and tastes great, doesn’t it? Look at all the hustlers out there in the world, going for the gusto like they’ll live forever. They will have great legacies to leave behind, working every single day of their lives 24 hours, seven days a week.

Their fellow hustlers will look at them with such glee, such appreciation, that statues or books will be written about the fact that these never-stop-until-their-dead men and women left it all in the boardrooms.

Wow. The hustle life sounds so sexy, doesn’t it? Oh yeah, some men and women probably just cannot get enough of hanging around a hustler. All that energy, that go-go mindset, just is too attractive to not turn down.

Yeah, until the man or woman is too caught up in their business to even have time for dinner, lunch, breakfast, drinks, or a conversation with you.

Let’s get real here. There are going to be times where getting serious about your business or whatever you do is important. Of course, there are appointments, interviews, contracts, and meetings to hold which are key factors in growing your clientele.

But where do you take a break? Where do you allow yourself to take a breath?

I know about the “hustle” lifestyle. It’s not brought me fame, fortune, wealth, or a list filled with women who have traipsed through my life. No, my “hustle” style leaves me filled with burnout, unable to even discern what is or is not fun, and barely able to comprehend what my next steps are to be.

It’s an awfully vicious thing for one’s overall life to be so attached to their business that life goes rolling by minute after minute, never allowing for a little fun or laughter at all. The same thing can happen if you are in a 40-hour-per-week job, too.

You might ask how this can be hazardous to your business. If you are not taking some of your primary non-business relationships seriously – even around taking care of yourself – then you are going to be in deep trouble.

Of course, you see the pictures from friends and business associates traveling to different cities and countries. Maybe some of them love to share their well-earned wealth with others through pictures of fancy cars and nice houses. Make no mistake, this might resonate well and encourage others to get off their butt and start being busy.

Let’s not, though, mix “busyness” with focused effort and intention. Anyone can be busy. If you are spending inordinate amounts of time on Facebook and not making it productive, then you are just burning up the midnight oil without even giving thought to a plan or constructive action.

The “secret sauce” of entrepreneurship or business, I think, is around having priorities in line. Meaning, take care of your own business and make sure there is some time fit in for living.

Another thing about being in a hustler mode is it might come from a place of desperation. This I know quite well and, to be honest, it is filling up my life at this time. Desperation for clients, for work, for money, for protection, for safety…it’s all rolling around my head like a spinning top.

This does not leave much room for allowing things to happen on a natural rhythm or pace.

It’s like telling the Universe “no, I don’t trust you at all and I’m going to do this all by myself.” Yeah, well here’s a little backroom secret for you. There are “self-made” millionaires out there, but I bet all of them had at least one person whom he or she looked up to and followed. At least one! If that’s so, then did they really do it “by themselves?”

Don’t let the fragrance of a hustler business lifestyle cloak you too much. It’s a death-defying spiral down the drain. You’ll lose energy, time, friends, family, and maybe even your business, too.

If you call yourself a hustler, and have been able to find a healthy balance where life and friends are a part of your big picture, then good for you. That’s a better way to approach the hustle lifestyle.