Making Allies in the Office: Leave the Warfare for the Ping Pong Table

By Andy Burner, Vice President of People and Business Operations at Xero

The only types of workplace warfare that should exist are Nerf Gun battles and ping pong duels. Making allies in the office, while a useful tactic, is not quite the right way to look at developing relationships at work. It’s far better for morale if workers are mates. A sense of camaraderie is more likely to blossom among staff if transparency is part of the organization’s culture.

Here’s how to facilitate an open work environment, and bring staff together.

Run a flat organization

By running your organization as flatly as possible, you’ll enable it to move at an agile pace and also promote a culture of openness. At Xero, no one has their own office. Our President of the Americas, Keri Gohman, sits out in the middle of the Denver office with everyone else so people can, and they do, walk right up and have a chat. At the end of the day, we're all human. When there is as little hierarchy as possible, it’s easy for people to feel more like they're part of a team.

Invoking an air of secrecy does little to make people feel comfortable. Share decision making with staff, exactly as you would with, say, your board. It can be easy to worry about divulging details of big announcements like funding rounds and product releases, for fear of leaks, but you’ve got to be open about this sort of stuff. Weekly or bi-weekly all-hands are an excellent opportunity to share news with everyone in an open forum. Encourage staff to ask questions and make them a part of the big conversations. At Xero, we recently shared our vision of what our mission and purpose will look like moving forward, aligning it more closely with our next phase of growth. We asked for feedback from staff on its phrasing, so they are part of the conversation --- and they should be.

Foster a sense of community and gauge engagement

Encouraging a community mindset extends beyond just sharing embargoed company announcements. Organize recurring or one-off events for staff to hang out. Consider weekly or monthly happy hours or an occasional community lunch - think of the things you can do where staff can all come together and connect. These opportunities are especially useful in larger offices, where even deskmates can become just two ships passing.

Beyond instant messaging and email, provide tools for company-wide discussion. Yammer is great for this, and can serve as a message board categorized by group for anything ranging from serious business news to dad jokes. When it comes to company culture, there’s always room for even the best companies to improve. Officevibe helps measure and improve employee engagement and can be used to gather anonymous feedback. Doing so will give your organization direction on what to address.

Values and trust

Without trust, empires can crumble. For an organization to thrive, cultivate trust among employees and leadership. At Xero, we give our employees the resources they need to do the best work of their lives. If that means they need to take a work-from-home day to pick up or drop their kids off at school, we trust that they’re working hard.

We live and die by our values - they’re written on our walls, literally - but more than that they’re a huge part of what drives our culture.

Run your organization with a culture of transparency that will create friendships, rather than alliances, among teammates.