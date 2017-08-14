Making leadership development relevant

One thing we hear from organizations over and over is that they don’t have enough leaders for the future—making leadership development a key priority and highlighting the need to “get it right.”

Getting it right involves acknowledging the realities of today’s world of work, and recognizing that many of the traditional ways organizations developed leaders aren’t relevant anymore.

For example, consider the old norm. Historically, leaders were developed in a calm and safe setting with the goal of giving them time to reflect. The challenge is that they are then asked to apply what they learn in one setting to working in another very different context.

Stacey Philpot, recently named head of Deloitte Consulting LLP’s US Leadership Development practice, notes, “It’s sort of like going off to a retreat center with your peers for a week. It might be relaxing and calm, but then suddenly you are thrust back into your chaotic ‘normal world’ and asked to apply what you learned—it doesn’t always translate. Now the trend is toward developing leaders around the context and challenges specific to their businesses and daily life.”

Adapting to change has become a way of life. People should be developed in the context of the change they’re going through, rather than in a vacuum. Of course there are some timeless skills to develop, like setting direction and inspiring people. But leaders need more influence skills now.

Ninety percent of companies are redesigning their organizations to be more dynamic, team-centric, and connected. So that means new operating models and a different type of leader to help make the model work.[1] It’s not about power anymore—so much more can be accomplished through informal influence and collaborating. It’s about being able to draw out the best in people and rallying them around a shared goal. Leaders need help on how to do that effectively, along with skills to adapt to constant change.

Getting back to business

Philpot stresses the need to remake leadership development for today’s realities. “For many years, leadership development became its own industry and got disconnected from the business it was meant to support,” she says. “Now leadership development is shifting to be closer to the real business changes and challenges confronting organizations and industries.”

One goal is to give leaders exposure to a variety of situations, settings, and challenges, with multiple examples and methods designed to speed up their learning. People are generally less interested in learning through case studies and more interested in talking with other leaders in different industries, and learning through their example.

Leaders also have to be able to deal with uncertainty—all of us have a big question looming ahead of us. Technology will play a significant role in the future of work. Yet, what that future looks like is unclear; there is anxiety in that question, and companies are trying to understand the implications. At Deloitte, we’re focusing on what the future of work looks like so far, and—no surprise—it’s highly digital. For example, how will machine learning affect businesses, and how will that impact leadership capabilities? What can companies do to elevate their leaders’ digital skills and mind-set, given their responsibility for activating that same mind-set throughout the organization and embedding digital as part of the overall culture?

Potential + Capabilities

Of course, a big part of leadership development is deciding on the “who” as well as the “how.” We think of leadership as a two-sided coin and believe it’s critical to recognize both of these complementary parts. On one hand, we look at potential, which includes the more innate traits and abilities that influence how quickly leaders develop. Then there are the skills that can be learned over time, such as how you influence, set direction, and develop talent. These are what we refer to as capabilities, and they can be taught. We encourage companies to focus on assessing for potential and teaching capabilities to be able to get the best return on investment.

Another point of view we have is about the integration of assessment and development. My colleague, Jeff Rosenthal, talks about how, historically, leadership companies were good at either assessing or developing leaders—and that this is unnaturally separating two aspects of the same issue. Jeff and our whole team see that it’s critical for these to be done together.

Already a leader?

Current leaders can’t afford to rest on their laurels. Consider your own development as currency for your own career, and similarly, the development of your people for theirs. When you learn something or build a skill, it becomes something you have forever, and can make you more relevant for the market—that is incredibly valuable and should be considered as you choose your career path.

Bottom line: For leadership development to be relevant, it should be aligned to the business and focused on building the skills and acumen to handle today’s real-world challenges, which includes anticipating and preparing for an increasingly digital future.

