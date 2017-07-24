Making Time For Fun: Breaking Through the Office Monotony

So you think that the road to productivity is paved with quiet cubicles, harsh lighting and a fun-free atmosphere, do you? May I ask- how’s that working? My guess would be that numbers are as low as the office morale. Instead of opting for a sterile and lackluster environment, research shows that fun at work can not only increase motivation and productivity, but also reduce absenteeism, according to OnRec.com.

In fact, with the trend towards creating a company culture full of perks, such as: sleep pods, free fitness facilities and even bringing your four-legged friend to work, it makes sense that these breaks with tradition are helping companies to produce at a higher rate than ever before. Additionally, work methods such as the Pomodoro Technique suggest that intermittent breaks after 20-30 minute intervals of work help to keep employees on track towards greater success. Infusing life into your workplace doesn’t have to come at the cost of installing a slide like Google or a 2-story yoga room, like Apple. Instead, you can achieve the same results with simple solutions that pack a big punch.

Contests and Challenges

Nothing gets people going more than some friendly competition. Whether it be for the purpose of business or not, employees will love engaging in a battle to the best. For production-related competitions, consider having sales contests to energize the staff and generate more business. What about incentivizing your team to get moving by hosting an in-office “Biggest Loser” competition or step-tracking contest. With competitions that get your employees breaking a sweat, you’re helping to inject the fun, while benefiting their health.

Get Up and Move

While it would obviously be ideal to have the financial means- and square footage- to install an actual gym like some of the top tech companies around the world, I think your staff would appreciate the accessibility or group discount to a locally-partnered gym just the same. Similar to the Spaniards’ ‘siesta’, consider offering an hour out of every day for your team to put their keyboards down- and get their sneakers on. A brisk walk, a yoga class or a quick trip to the local gym are all great ways to break up their day and energize their minds before getting back to work.

Celebrate

Companies should be celebrating their milestones and successes- big or small. While hitting a major budgeting goal is always something to commemorate, it’s the little moments that serve as reminders to your staff that every day they come to work, their impact is being felt. Savor the smallest of victories and revel in individual achievements as a team, to unify, fortify and motivate your company.

Get Everyone Involved For a Cause

I think we can all agree that nothing proves to be more rewarding than helping those in need. When your team comes together for an amazing cause- working in unison to make a positive impact- the energy, productivity and connections in the workplace are greatly improved, as well. For Tim Helenthal, CEO of National Van Lines, this is an integral part of their culture, making sure to be an active partner throughout the year with Move for Hunger. For an entire week, Tim’s office quickly begins to overflow with canned food and non perishables to benefit the Can the COO initiative- displacing him, for a good reason, until the final day of the drive. Tim says this about the incredible 1,500 pounds of goods donated just last year, “Being able to do a community project such as this says a lot about the people of National Van Lines and it was my pleasure to be bumped out of my office because of the abundance to care shown by our staff.” Like Tim, CEOs and team managers are seeing the encouraging results throughout their companies as they help to usher in a workforce full of altruistic and productive employees.

Invest in Team Building

We all know the normal stigmas that surround team building, but contrary to popular belief, these group exercises can be fun and constructive at the same time. Effective team building has been known to increase communication and build trust, while simultaneously providing a break from the normal interactions amongst coworkers and managers.