Making Today Count: A Relationship Lesson I Learned The Hard Way

I have some advice for anybody who's in a relationship. It's not deep or profound, but it will make your life better.

It has a lot to do with the timing. Is today a special occasion like a birthday or anniversary? If it is, then now isn't the right time. Come back and try this later. Also, have you screwed up something in your relationship recently? If you have, fix that first and then try this on another day.

Basically, this only works on a random and insignificant day. If that's today for you, here's what you need to do: Buy some flowers. Are you in a relationship with somebody who doesn't like flowers? Then bake them something instead. The import thing is that it's an out-of-the-blue surprise and that you're doing something thoughtful for no particular reason.

I said in advance that it wasn't deep, and I wasn't lying. But as corny as it sounds, I couldn't be more sincere.

When I became a "young widower," I found that I had to fight the urge to yell relationship advice at people. I'd see an old couple arguing in public and I'd want to yell at them "Stop it! Whatever he did wrong, forget it. It doesn't matter. You're both lucky to be here. Go celebrate that."

Or I'd be talking to friends late at night, and I'd want to scream at them "Go fuck your husband!" or "Go fuck your wife!" At the very least I’d want to beg them to crawl into and do something with the person they married. Talk with them. Read with them. Watch TV with them. Fall asleep with them. Just be with them and stop wasting your time with me!

Of course, I always suppressed the impulses and kept my mouth shut because you can’t disrupt people’s lives like that. But I can safely tell you to go and buy flowers for no special reason.

By pure happenstance, that's exactly what I did the day she died. I sent flowers to her office. She was having a maddeningly busy day at work, but she stopped everything to call and thank me.

My life is defined by regrets now. The memory of the mistakes that I've made can sting, but not as badly as the regrets over lost opportunities.