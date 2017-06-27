Making Your Day Great When You Get Home from Work Late

What would be your productive routine if you get home from work after 7PM? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Nela-Canovic, Productivity Hacker, Writer, Entrepreneur in Silicon Valley, onQuora:

If you want to make the most of your day, I would divide and conquer.

More specifically, I would divide the day into 3 parts.

Here's how.

PART 1: MORNING.

First, I'd take a look at my mornings and see if there's a way to set aside just a little time to work on one thing important to me. In other words, it wouldn't be something related to work or school; rather, it would be related to accomplishing a personal goal.

What are some examples of "me time"?

practicing a small daily habit such as getting some exercise (a simple yoga stretch routine or HIIT exercises to boost energy)

preparing breakfast to give you energy for the day (granola with Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, and nuts)

working on a skill (foreign language learning, playing an instrument, learning to code, writing, etc.)

How much time should I set aside?

Surprisingly, not much. To make any habit stick, it's best if it's as MINI of a habit as possible.

Start with 15 minutes to practice: a mini workout, practice pronunciation of a simple conversation in a new language, prepare breakfast ingredients and pack lunch

How do I find the time to do these things?

It's all about preparation! Start the night before: pack up all your school or work things, select what you'll be wearing, and even put some dinner leftovers in a container with a lid so that your lunch prep in the morning won't take long.

Go to bed 30 minutes earlier than you usually do so that you don't feel tired when the morning alarm goes off (in translation: if you're feeling more rested, you won't hit the snooze button!)

PART 2: LUNCHTIME.

After I've created a morning routine to get the day started on the right foot (and with the right frame of mind), I'd make the most of my lunch break to learn something new, get some brain food, and even put in some exercise time.

What are some examples of having a productive lunch break?

Listening to an audio book

Listening to a podcast

Going for a 20-minute walk

How much time do I need?

If your lunch break is for an hour, that gives you plenty of time to:

Eat slowly and mindfully for 15-20 minutes

Go for a walk for 20-30 minutes

Get back to work or university lecture with 5-10 minutes to spare

How do I find time to do all this during lunch?

Get strategic with your day: think about where your time is wasted, then eliminate the things that take the most time to do or maybe aren't necessary to do. Some ideas are:

preparing lunch at home so you don't have to stand in line at the cafeteria or nearby sandwich place

stepping outside of the office or school building so you have some time to yourself to go for a walk after you eat

packing a comfortable pair of sneakers so you're ready for your walk

queuing up your podcasts or next chapter of your audiobook so it's all ready for you when you need it.

PART 3: EVENING.

The last part of the day is an excellent opportunity to carve out some quiet time when I come home from work, so that I can focus on my projects and interests for a longer stretch of time.

What are some examples of having a productive evening?

Doing research for a personal project

Reading and taking detailed notes you can reference later

Creative pursuits such as drawing, painting, composing music, and writing

Taking an online class or YouTube tutorial

Any type of problem solving, analyzing, and critical thinking you need to complete a project you're working on

How much time do I need?

That depends on how you organize your evenings. It's totally up to you! It can be anywhere from an hour to even 2-3 hours if you are good at ignoring and staying away from distractions.

How do I find time to accomplish everything in the evening?

Again, it's time to be super strategic and even selfish with your time.

This can mean something as simple as not watching TV, Netflix or funny YouTube videos for hours. Or, it might mean ignoring Facebook or Twitter on your phone. Maybe it will require you to turn off your phone entirely so that you don't get distracted by notifications and phone calls. You might not be aware of it, but all these activities can easily absorb a solid hour or even two, without you even noticing.

Another good strategy is to shut off the outside world by closing the door, telling your family or roommates you need to focus so they don't disturb you, and put on headphones and listen to music that you find relaxing or energizing so that you can concentrate more easily on the task in front of you.

If you're strategic with making the most of these 3 parts of your day, you'll quickly realize that you can have every single day count towards accomplishing the things that are important to you, without sacrificing much of your time or making drastic changes to your schedule. So by the time you go to bed and turn off the lights, you will know that the time you devoted to making progress in achieving one goal or advancing in one skill is time that you invested in your future. Now that's living smart!