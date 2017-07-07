Malala Celebrates High School Graduation, Joins Twitter

Female-education advocate Malala Yousafzai finished high school on Friday and used the turning point as an opportunity to join Twitter.

She initiated her account with a series of tweets about the symbolism of completing her studies:

Today is my last day of school and my first day on @Twitter [THREAD] — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Graduating from secondary school (high school) is bittersweet for me. I'm excited about my future, but... 2/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

....I know that millions of girls around the world are out of school and may never get the opportunity to complete their education. 3/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Yousafzai said she’ll resume her Girl Power Trip next week, visiting young women in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. She began the tour in Lancaster, Pennsylvania ― known as the United States’ “refugee capital” ― in April, and spent the day meeting with female refugees and community leaders.

There’s no word yet on what her college plans are, but she reportedly applied to universities in the United Kingdom that offer a philosophy, politics and economics degree.