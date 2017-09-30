Malala Asked The Internet For College Advice And People Delivered

She might be the youngest Nobel laureate in history, but Malala still needs a college checklist.
Malala Yousafzai is headed to Oxford University this fall to further her education, and the 20-year-old Nobel Peace Prize recipient, who went head-to-head with the Taliban, needs help packing her bags.
The Pakistani woman asked Twitter for advice on what to bring to Oxford on Saturday.
“Packing for university,” she wrote. “Any tips? Advice? Dos and don’ts? #HelpMalalaPack.”
Listen, Malala is basically every girl’s hero.
As a young girl, she blogged about her life under a strict terrorist group in Pakistan. She gained international fame advocating for girls’ education and became an enemy of the Taliban.
Malala was shot in the head by the group in 2012, and sustained injuries to her head, neck and shoulder. She has lived in the United Kingdom ever since, juggling school with her international humanitarian work.
So when she asked for help, the internet delivered.
And while all of the tips were extremely helpful, there was one bit of advice that stood out above the rest.
