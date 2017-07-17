WORLD NEWS
Dutch Unveil Memorial To Victims of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17

The plane was shot down over Ukraine in 2014.

Flags are seen at half mast during an event to unveil a national monument to commemorate the victims of the Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands, on Monday.

Three years after Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine, thousands gathered in the Netherlands for the unveiling of a new memorial dedicated to victims who had been onboard. 

Relatives and friends of those killed in the incident attended the ceremony Monday, along with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and members of the country’s royal family, at a park near Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport. The site includes a monument with the names of victims, as well as a “living memorial” in the shape of a ribbon that features one tree planted for each person that died.

All 298 passengers and crew members aboard flight MH17 were killed on July 17, 2014, after a surface-to-air missile launched from pro-Russian separatist territory struck the jetliner. The incident spurred international condemnation and a lengthy investigation to determine the events leading up to the killings. A Dutch-led criminal probe is still ongoing, but investigators last September announced they had concluded the plane was downed by a Buk missile that was transported to eastern Ukraine from Russia.

The flight was traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, but was taken down near the Russian border as conflict raged in eastern Ukraine. Most of the passengers on board the jet were Dutch, and included some of world’s top HIV researchers who were on their way to a conference. 

    Relatives of the victims console each other. 
    Relatives of the victims of the 2014 Malaysia Airlines crash attend the event.
    King Willem-Alexander, second from right, and his wife Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrive to the event. 
    The monument was designed by Ronald A. Westerhuis and is placed in a park with 298 trees, one to represent each victim that was killed in the crash.
    The names of the victims are seen on the new monument.
    Relatives look at the names. 
    King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima attend the event. 
    Relatives of the victims pay their respects during the memorial ceremony. 
    Relatives of the victims leave flowers at the new monument. 
    Relatives embrace while looking at the monument. 
    King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima of the Netherlands pay their respects at the memorial. 

