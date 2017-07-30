MALE BREAST CANCER HOUR BY HOUR--How much of your time are you willing to give to cancer?

Our cancer clock never stops ticking—but we can stop looking.

How many times each day do you become aware of your cancer? The answer of course is highly variable and dependent upon the severity, age, type and treatment of our disease. There is no measurable response to this question, but perhaps there is something to be learned by asking.

In the first months after my diagnosis of male breast cancer, my thoughts were virtually hijacked by the uncertainty of my future. That uncertainty hasn’t changed after three years, and the fact is, it never will. But the intensity of those thoughts and fears has softened significantly.

Scientists refer to this lessening of a reaction to something we experience as “sensory adaptation”. If you smell cookies baking in the oven, that first rush of delight begins to fade after a few minutes. They never smell quite the same after you walk into the kitchen and tickle your olfactory nerves with the aroma of hot, sugary dough, molten chocolate and sweet vanilla. The excitement of your new car or the impact from the experience of watching a live Broadway musical lose their intensity before long. The pleasure is diffused by time.

And so it goes with pain, fear, anxiety and doubt.

The risk of cancer returning may be eased a great deal by the so-called five year survival marker, but let’s face it, once you have joined the cancer club your membership is forever open. But time does heal. And after a while, though the specifics are different for all of us, we forget to check the clock every day.

At night, when the tightness of my mastectomy scar and the numbness under my left arm awaken me, I remember that I am a cancer survivor. When I reach up to turn on the light switch but am hindered by the inability to fully stretch my arm I am reminded of my cancer. On days when I’m a little stiff from line dancing class or my headache seems to last a little longer, I am reminded of my cancer. When I write an essay or blog, talk to other survivors or get news of yet another clinical trial or promising treatment-- I am reminded of my cancer.

But like those cookies baking in my kitchen, the memories of my cancer move on as I turn my attention to living right now, this very instant. Writing helps. Helping others who are new to male breast cancer, or even unaware of its existence helps a lot.