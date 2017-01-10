The Obamas Got Emotional During The President's Farewell Address

President Barack Obama devoted a portion of his farewell address Tuesday to his wife and daughters, thanking them for supporting him in his political career.
Obama teared up as he spoke about his “best friend,” first lady Michelle Obama.
“You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor,” Obama said. “You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model.”
Malia Obama, the president’s older daughter, could be seen crying next to her mother at her father’s remarks. Obama expressed his appreciation for her and her sister Sasha as well, saying they “wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.”
“Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad,” he said.
Michelle and Malia joined the president on stage after he finished speaking.
Younger daughter Sasha was not at the Chicago event, but she’s still attending high school in Washington so she may have had some schoolwork to finish.
Also on HuffPost
More:Barack Obama Michelle Obama
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more