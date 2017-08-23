It seems like just yesterday Malia Obama was a too-cute tot.

Scott Olson via Getty Images Squeal.

Now she’s a 19-year-old college freshman at Harvard University.

Barack and Michelle Obama helped move their daughter into her dorm room in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday, and it’s all so emotional. Kids grow up so fast!

Barack Obama previously gave a few clues as to how he would handle sending his firstborn off to college. He admitted to a group of people in Detroit back in January 2016 that although he was asked to speak at her high school graduation, he declined ― not because he didn’t want to, necessarily, but because he thought he’d be too emotional.

“I’m going to be wearing dark glasses ... and I’m going to cry,” he said.

Scott Olson via Getty Images FEELINGS.

We can't know for sure, but if the photos of the Obamas emerging from Malia's dorm are any indication, dark glasses were likely hiding some tears this time, too.