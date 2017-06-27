Michelle, Malia And Sasha Obama Sport Matching Sarongs In Bali

Matchy, matchy, matchy!

Michelle, Malia and Sasha Obama were spotted outside the Tirtha Empul temple in Bali Tuesday wearing baseball caps and matching sarongs.

SONNY TUMBELAKA via Getty Images Sasha and Malia were looking cool and appropriate.

The yellow striped sarongs are given out to visitors before they enter the temple ― they are also seen on a few other tourists in the photo. It’s proper etiquette to cover up with a sarong before entering a Balianese temple.

MADE NAGI/EPA/REX/Shutterstock Malia and Michelle are matchy, matchy.

The visit marks yet another activity on the Obama family’s 10-day trip to Indonesia, which so far included water rafting on Monday and will also include a visit to ancient city Yogyakarta, where Obama’s mother did anthropological research during his younger years, according to the Associated Press.

Hats off to this cool, casual and venue-appropriate travel trio.