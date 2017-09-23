Mallorca, October 9, 2016

The Mediterranean pines

Swaying

To the last beats of the season

October skies

Delight and disappoint

Like a fresh ice cream cone, meeting the sand

Like memories of an old love affair

You are with me

In the sweeping panoramas of sea

Peppered with sailboats

And salted with crocodile tears

You are with me

And we laugh and laugh and laugh

At the procession of porc-roti

At the tutus and discount pints

At the days passed when we felt anything but pure delight

In each other’s arms

The hillside offers its embrace

And the sea replies:

My darling,

I leave you each time

Only for the bittersweet bliss of longing