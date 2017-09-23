Mallorca, October 9, 2016

The Mediterranean pines
Swaying
To the last beats of the season
October skies
Delight and disappoint
Like a fresh ice cream cone, meeting the sand
Like memories of an old love affair
You are with me
In the sweeping panoramas of sea
Peppered with sailboats
And salted with crocodile tears
You are with me
And we laugh and laugh and laugh
At the procession of porc-roti
At the tutus and discount pints
At the days passed when we felt anything but pure delight
In each other’s arms
The hillside offers its embrace
And the sea replies:
My darling,
I leave you each time
Only for the bittersweet bliss of longing
Of meeting again
