Malta makes a play to become world's next big party destination with UNO Village

At the moment Malta is focused heavily on festival tourism, due in part to its natural beauty (Steve Aoki called it “One of the most beautiful places I’ve seen in my life” a few days ago). In recent years, the island nation has quickly become a go to party spot in the Mediterranean. This boom is due in part to 365 Group, and the five thousand capacity open air venue UNO Village, which hosts Annie Mac’s festival Lost & Found, as well as Creamfields Malta. Below, Trevor Camilleri from 365 group discusses the state of the dance scene in his home country, alongside a playlist from Matla’s own DJ Carl Bee.

Can you give be a brief overview of Malta? Malta is a very small island with a dense population. It's a Catholic island and has over 365 churches. It's also the sunniest country in Europe. We are focused on Mediterranean food, which is mainly pasta and fish, and our main dish is rabbit. Malta is like a city in an island. It's quite a fast life. Very relaxed, very down to earth. Tourism is increasing year to year. I wouldn't compare it to any other place.

How did you become connected to dance music? I started out as a dj in 1996. I had my residencies, and started doing some private parties for friends. I started organizing my own events, and in 1998 I did an event called Dance Culture with Sasha and Derrick May. In those days I had to decide whether I would be a promoter or a dj. In 2000 I booked Faithless (Live). It was the first big concert that happened in Malta, and from then on I was a promoter. In those days it was hard to get people to Malta. We didn't have email, so we used a fax and people would say, what's Malta, instead of where's Malta? The good thing was that the artists who came were always surprised. Now we have so many artists wanting to come.

Can you tell me about the UNO Village? We always had the headache of the club being too big or too small. But at UNO you can have an event with 600 people or with 7,000 people. We do 6,000 locals every weekend. Friday is aimed at a younger crowd. Saturday is for an older crowd called Technicolor. And Sunday is Gringos, an underground night.

We work hand in hand with the tourism board.The current government strongly supports this industry, and now Malta is trying to diversify tourism. The government also supports us to bring brands that will appeal to the younger generation.

Annie Mac’s Lost and Found Festival created the idea of festival tourism here. Lost and Found is 7,500 Brits and the festival is done exclusively for them.

What makes UNO Village special is that it’s like a space from the 1990's. It has an open air garden, and it has it’s own experience. We've taken the best of every club experience. It's full of trees. The main room has a dynamic stage with 3D mapping.

How have the locals in Malta embraced dance music? The locals have always been into events and the rave scene. It used to only be 500 people at the event, but they’d be interested in the music. Trance was very big.

Now it’s more mainstream on the large scale events, but also has a good market for the underground scene. Last year we took over for the IMS Malta college, which is about music education. It's something we're heavily pushing, to educate the younger generation about the music industry.