Malware Infections Drop In Hurricane-Ravaged Areas As People Are Forced Offline

Computer malware infections in Texas and Florida took a dramatic drop in the days surrounding the arrival and devastation of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma… a sign that millions of computer users spent a lot less time on their computers during and after those storms.

That’s according to data released recently by Enigma Software Group, makers of the SpyHunter anti-malware software.

Enigma looked at malware infections detected on its customers’ computers in Houston, Texas and Miami, Florida in the days leading up to, during, and after the two devastating hurricanes that hit. Here’s what they found.

In Houston:

Between August 28-30, when flooding from Harvey was at its worst, malware infections on computers in Houston dropped 26.2% from the average number of infections in the week before.

One day, August 29th, saw the most dramatic drop in infections with a 52.5% drop from the average.

In Miami:

Infections began dropping from their usual levels starting on September 6th, as Irma was declared a Category 5 hurricane near Puerto Rico. Infections on the 6th dropped 49.1% over the average.

Infections continued to drop until bottoming out on September 10th, when Irma hit mainland Florida. On September 10th, Enigma detected just a handful of infections in all of Miami…a drop of 89.3% over the average

Overall, in the five days between when Irma was declared a Category 5 hurricane and when Irma hit Miami, infections were 48.8% lower than normal.

Enigma Software spokesperson Ryan Gerding says there were likely two big reasons for the drop.

“First, people simply lost access to their usual online activity,” Gerding says. “Either because of massive power outages, flooding, or evacuations, there was simply no way for them to be online engaging in the typical activity that results in infections on their computers. Second, those who may have had online access were focused on other things and staying away from their computers. Those people were helping friends, helping family, helping neighbors, and just didn’t have the time or interest to sit down at their computers and get online.”

This isn’t the first time that dramatic weather activity has impacted people’s lives enough that it changed the level of malware infections. Enigma’s experts have consistently found that during major snowstorms, when folks are forced to stay at home because of road conditions and work and school cancellations, malware infections almost always spike. The more time people spend online, the more often they are at risk for malware infections.

“As people begin to go back to their homes, get power turned back on, and resume some sense of normalcy, we’re fairly certain those infections will return to pre-hurricane levels,” Gerding said. “In fact, in both Houston and Miami we’ve already seen infections slowly start to climb as the water recedes and power is returned. So it’s important for everyone…those in the hurricane areas and elsewhere…to always remain vigilant when they are online."

Enigma Software group offers the following tips to keep computers protected:

Regularly backup your data. Ideally, you would use a physical back up (external hard drive connected to your computer) and a cloud backup. By backing up your hard drive, what whatever happens to your computer, you know your data is safe.

Install a trusted malware removal software like SpyHunter, and set it to perform scans and updates automatically.

Set your operating system to update automatically and regularly. It's tempting to click the button to 'update later' when a notification pops up. Still, it's always better to update your software as soon as possible.

Think about that link. Be very wary of links sent to you in emails and social media messages. Crooks are getting much better at creating bogus messages that look like something legitimate (messages from friends, emails from retailers), but, actually, have malicious intent.