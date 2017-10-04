“Mama, why is everyone texting me to pray for Las Vegas?” asked my 12-year-old. All three of my kids leaned forward in our station wagon as I clenched the wheel, driving down the hillside toward lake Zürich. They listened for my response.

How do you tell your children that some wealthy guy who gambles too much decided to gun down 58 people who happened to be out listening to music back in America? How do you explain in child terms that the same man also wounded 527 people and traumatized a nation? (Your kids are older now. They’re hearing things on the playground, on a radio blasting the voice of a sobbing police officer counting the death toll on a speaker at the Swiss home supply store.)

“Did he have a lot of guns?”

How do you tell your children Yes. Yes a regular American man packed an arsenal into his home, into a hotel room and nobody back in America minded. How do you explain that he was able to legally tweak weapons to shoot the guns really really fast so that they could kill lots and lots of people all at the same time?

“Mom, why did he want to kill all those people?”

How do you explain to your kids that you have no idea. Your heart is currently being gutted. You need to get home and quickly rebuild it with stronger material. Perhaps more prayers. Perhaps more hope. You’ve got no clue why people blessed to live in a diverse, free nation of spacious skies, where you were born, where your dad served as a naval officer, have decided to hate one another, to supply weapons to any old guy—to kill one another. For no apparent reason.

“Does it hurt when you die? Do you think it hurt?” My daughter asked me later.

How do you explain that you haven’t a clue about this either. But that a whole group of Americans aren’t worried about that. They think it’s no big deal to keep making weapons, to profit from them, to make them tricky and silent so nobody knows when they’re coming. It’s no big deal to distribute them to just about anyone these days, even when they kill little kids, and employees and college students and moms just singing or going to work or driving down the road. How do you explain the price of greed? Of power?

“Was that guy crazy?”

How do you tell a child that you haven’t figured out who is not crazy. That you’ve got a president whose main source of communication appears to be Twitter, who calls people all kinds of names that any preschool teacher would call very bad English and probably crazy. Who tweets things and behaves in a way that would get most middle schoolers expelled. A president who says things and does things that you’re pretty sure are crazy. Plus there are the men in suits over DC saying crazy stuff, proclaiming that news is fake and they are real. How do you explain this?

“Are there more like him? Is he a terrorist?”

Which one? You wonder. Is which one a terrorist? How do you explain that you’re not supposed to feel suspicions, afraid. It’s what “they” want. You’re not supposed to feel disempowered, reliant on big guys with big guns on Twitter and Fox news to fix everything for you. How do you explain that you’re supposed to keep on driving. Be a strong mom who delivers comforting, replies. Who covers up stuff and acts like a proud American expat. Be a mom who just says, “Well sweethearts, that’s the price of freedom.”

How do you smile after all of this. Go home and cook dinner. Post a pic on Facebook. Listen to your kids chatter on about the guns, the dying. Say the night time prayer. Put them to bed, assure them that things will be better in the morning.

How do you imagine their futures, hold them with confidence, comfort them when they wake with nightmares?

“Will people be nice in heaven?” my daughter asks beneath the moonlight.

How do you begin again the next day? Fight the fight while making breakfast. Send the email while folding laundry. Post the article while calling the pediatrician. Make the phone call while grocery shopping. Write the essay while preparing to weep, to get down on your knees and weep.