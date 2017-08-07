When the “man cold” strikes, it strikes hard.
Of course, some men are total troupers when they’re feeling under the weather. Others, however, have a tendency to melt into a helpless little puddle of sniffles while their wives go to work and take care of the kids, even when dealing with the same symptoms. (Research suggests some viruses may actually hit men harder than women, so science could be to blame!)
The phenomenon has become a regular topic of discussion on Twitter, mostly among women married to men. Below, we’ve compiled 15 hilarious tweets from wives who have nursed their husbands through the man cold and lived to tell the tale.
I'll be on my deathbed and my husband will still say, "Oh man. I've got the worst cold ever. The. Worst."— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) March 22, 2017
My husband is home sick from work today and it's like having one thousand babies.— Sarah del Rio (@establish1975) December 15, 2014
Well my husband has a cold so apparently the next 5-7 days of my life are going to be like an episode of Grey's Anatomy...🙄— AndyLincoln's Finger (@Lincolns_Finger) April 8, 2016
When husband is sick:— Lorie (@LorieGZ) May 22, 2017
-Make me soup? (*sniffle)
-Sleeps all day
When I'm sick:
-What's for dinner?
-Let's clean out the basement!
My husband isn't even sick anymore and we are still talking about how sick he was a few weeks ago.— EricaTriesToTweet (@EricaWhoToYou) February 24, 2017
I THINK MY HUSBAND HAS A COLD. THIS IS NOT A DRILL! PREPARE FOR MAN COLD! ALL HANDS TO BATTLE STATIONS!— Z_Kit (@Zombie_Kitv2) August 1, 2016
ME: My husband has a cold do you have those euthanasia pills?— Mumsie (@MUMSIEesq) May 4, 2017
PHARMACIST: I think you mean echinacea pills haha
ME: No.
I'm setting up a Caring Bridge site for my husband's cold so everyone can keep up with the latest developments.— Amy Dillon (@amydillon) June 6, 2015
My husband is home sick with the flu today, so I have to run to the store for some ice cream to make myself feel better.— Donna McCoy (@Donna_McCoy) February 28, 2017
I'm 9 months pregnant. My husband has a cold. Who's complaining more? #mancold— Alli Moos (@allijane87) March 17, 2017
My husband has a cold. Do you know what that means? That means instead of 1 kid I now have 2.😒😂— Old Dominion Fans (@olddominionfan) April 14, 2017
When my husband is sick, I feel so bad for me— rebekah roberts 🎈 (@warrenbekah) June 1, 2017
Pray for me, my husband is sick. pic.twitter.com/VxSmQLGHpw— Sarah VonKain (@BeardCakes) May 25, 2017
Hubs and I both have the flu.— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) February 15, 2017
Only difference is I'm cleaning the kitchen and he's dying.
My husband has a cold so we're using google maps to plot the quickest routes to local emergency rooms. Pray for us.— EricaTriesToTweet (@EricaWhoToYou) November 22, 2016
