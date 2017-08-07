WEDDINGS
08/07/2017 04:38 pm ET

15 Tweets You'll Understand If Your Husband Just Can't Handle Being Sick

"Hubs and I both have the flu. Only difference is I'm cleaning the kitchen and he's dying." 😷

By Kelsey Borresen

When the “man cold” strikes, it strikes hard.

Of course, some men are total troupers when they’re feeling under the weather. Others, however, have a tendency to melt into a helpless little puddle of sniffles while their wives go to work and take care of the kids, even when dealing with the same symptoms. (Research suggests some viruses may actually hit men harder than women, so science could be to blame!)

The phenomenon has become a regular topic of discussion on Twitter, mostly among women married to men. Below, we’ve compiled 15 hilarious tweets from wives who have nursed their husbands through the man cold and lived to tell the tale. 

Kelsey Borresen Relationships Editor, HuffPost

