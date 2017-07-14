A second person of interest in the murders of four Pennsylvania men has been taken into custody, a law enforcement source told Philly.com. Sean Kratz, 20, is reported to have been a possible co-conspirator with Cosmo DiNardo, 20.

DiNardo admitted to killing Jimi Patrick, Tom Meo, Dean Finocchiaro and Mark Sturgis in Bucks County, north of Philadelphia, his lawyer said Thursday.

A “person with firsthand knowledge” of the confession has since come forward and told The Associated Press that DiNardo killed them each separately after selling them marijuana and subsequently feeling “cheated or threatened during three drug transactions.” He then burned their bodies ― three of them inside a drum ― at his family’s farm in Solebury Township, said the person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the case.

Allentown Morning Call via Getty Images Police search for the missing men on July 13, 2017.

The source also said one man was killed on July 5 and the other three were killed July 7.

“Every death was related to a purported drug transaction, and at the end of each one there’s a killing,” the source told AP, adding that DiNardo said an accomplice was involved in at least some of the deaths.

DiNardo was seen exiting the Bucks County Courthouse on Thursday evening saying, “I’m sorry.”

“I’m sorry.” Cosmo DiNardo apologizes to the families of Bucks County missing men after alleged confession https://t.co/oXnjQORADR pic.twitter.com/5jx6myEVPk — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) July 13, 2017

He had been previously held on a $1 million bond until Tuesday evening for an unrelated weapons charge. Not even 24 hours after he was released on bail, he was arrested for stealing a car belonging to Meo. For that, he was held on a $5 million cash bail.

Prosecutors indicated DiNardo had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. His behavior had been “altered” after he suffered a head injury in an ATV accident a few months ago, and his gun charge cited a history of mental illness.