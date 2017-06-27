WEIRD NEWS
Man Gets Hit By Bus, Walks It Off Straight To The Pub

By Steven Hoffer

A man was struck by an out-of-control bus, but managed to walk it off and head straight to the pub.

Video footage from Saturday morning shows Simon Smith, 53, as he is hit by a purple bus in Reading, England. Smith is catapulted across the sidewalk as debris fills the street.

It’s a gut-wrenching moment and one that you’d expect to result in a trip to the hospital. But, NO! Looks like everything is fine. This calls for a beverage.

Smith casually dusted himself off and marched himself straight to the Purple Turtle bar, according to The Guardian.

No arrests have been made. Reading Buses told The Telegraph that the driver has been “taken off the road” pending an investigation. 

Smith only suffered minor bruising, the BBC reported.

