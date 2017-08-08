Man Accused Of Peeing On Family At Metallica Concert

We’re banging our heads over this one.

A New Mexico man is facing charges of disorderly conduct and indecent exposure after he allegedly peed on a family at Friday’s Metallica concert in Glendale, Arizona.

Daniel Daddio, 44, of Albuquerque, was arrested after a family of three told employees at the University of Phoenix stadium they “felt warm liquid washing over their backs and legs,” according to KNXV TV.

The father, who was attending the show with his wife and 10-year-old daughter, told police when he turned around he saw the suspect holding his genitals.

Police said the father confronted Daddio, who allegedly just shrugged, according to KSAZ TV.

State troopers were called to the scene. They questioned Daddio, who denied peeing on the family.

He was arrested around 9:40 p.m. Police said his ticket was located right behind the family, according to AZCentral.com.

They also noted he seemed intoxicated, according to KPNX TV.

Arizona Dept of Public Safety

Daddio appeared in court over the weekend and the presiding judge seemed to have a wee problem with the allegations.

“I have to say in the 15 years I’ve been on the bench, this is one of the most disgusting scenarios I’ve ever read... in any event, really inappropriate,” the judge told the court.