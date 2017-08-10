Man Perfectly Explains Why You Can't 'Splurge' On $50 At Sephora

Any makeup lover worth their salt knows that you you need more than $50 to truly get your splurge on at Sephora or MAC cosmetics. You may be able to get two things if you play your cards right, but we’re likely talking travel-size. Makeup is expensive, guys.

So when @YourFavoriteZoe tweeted this late last month, most people recognized that while well intentioned, ultimately, the thought was a little disconnected from reality:

Cash app your woman $50. So she can go to Mac or Sephora and splurge — Zoe 🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@YourFavoriteZoe) July 22, 2017

Some sample reactions?

Splurge on $50 at Sephora? That shop is for heartbreak and tears. Even a brush is not $50 😭😭😭 https://t.co/iFwI3bKQat — Nina. (@Ninanyce) July 25, 2017

You gotta give the bouncer $20 in get in RT @YourFavoriteZoe: Cash app your woman $50. So she can go to Mac or Sephora and splurge — Zack Whorish (@DaBest2Ever83) July 25, 2017

Internet comedian KevOnStage gets it. In a Facebook response video that has over 2.7 million views, Kevin explains how far $50 will get you at either makeup store.

“You give your girl $50 to go to MAC and Sephora, y’all going to end up in an argument,” he says. “She’s going to be frustrated because she can’t get what she wants. She sure can’t get two or three of something. Maybe a lipstick and a beauty blender, maybe. You can’t splurge, though!”

As Kev rationalizes, you’re better off giving your makeup-loving S.O. a full tank of gas or food.

“Splurge at Wingstop. You can get a lot of wings for $50. She’s better off being full and happy,” he says. “Or [she] can go to a makeup store once and get mad with $50. Bless your heart, though!”