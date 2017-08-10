STYLE
Man Perfectly Explains Why You Can't 'Splurge' On $50 At Sephora

"I can't get the Naked Palette. If I can't get the palette, I can't splurge."

By Brittany Wong

Any makeup lover worth their salt knows that you you need more than $50 to truly get your splurge on at Sephora or MAC cosmetics. You may be able to get two things if you play your cards right, but we’re likely talking travel-size. Makeup is expensive, guys.

So when @YourFavoriteZoe tweeted this late last month, most people recognized that while well intentioned, ultimately, the thought was a little disconnected from reality: 

Some sample reactions?

Internet comedian KevOnStage gets it. In a Facebook response video that has over 2.7 million views, Kevin explains how far $50 will get you at either makeup store. 

“You give your girl $50 to go to MAC and Sephora, y’all going to end up in an argument,” he says. “She’s going to be frustrated because she can’t get what she wants. She sure can’t get two or three of something. Maybe a lipstick and a beauty blender, maybe. You can’t splurge, though!” 

As Kev rationalizes, you’re better off giving your makeup-loving S.O. a full tank of gas or food. 

“Splurge at Wingstop. You can get a lot of wings for $50. She’s better off being full and happy,” he says. “Or [she] can go to a makeup store once and get mad with $50. Bless your heart, though!” 

Bless your heart indeed. Below, with Kevin’s already-classic rant in mind, we’ve gathered up a few things the makeup lover in your life definitely can’t buy at Sephora with $50 even though it seems like they should be able to. 

  • Surratt Beauty Artistique Face Brush
    Price: $230
  • The Art of Shaving Lexington Collection Razor & Cartridge
    Price: $125 
  • Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
    Price: $105
  • Christian Louboutin Loubilaque Lip Lacquer
    Price: $85
  • Lancôme Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Moisturizing Face Cream
    Price: $56
  • Tweezerman Special Edition Beauty Kit
    Price: $85
  • The Beauty Chef Glow Advanced Inner Beauty Powder
    Price: $70
  • Viktor & Rolf Bonbon Travel-Size Spray
    Price: $55
  • Glamglow Supermud Clearing Treatment
    Price: $69
  • CosmoCube Vanity Tray
    Price: $59
  • Laura Mercier Crème Brûlée Soufflé Body Crème
    Price: $60
  • Guerlain Meteorites Voyage Exceptional Compacted Pearls Of Powder
    Price: $179

Brittany Wong

