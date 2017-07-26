Man Rescues Father From King's Island, But He Is a Banana Now

Recently, a witch trapped my father in a banana and took him to her lair on the Island of the King. I know, I was as shocked as you are. My family and I went there to save him.

Me and my father, who is a banana now

He disappeared a little over a month ago from a Ruby Tuesday. Whispers spread that an evil travelling soothsayer had tricked him into her circus tent with the promise of fine exotic meats, and her henchman had captured him. Tully, the shoemaker's boy, claimed to have seen it all. We followed the trail through towns and villages hearing similar stories and tales. Our journey and information gathered led us to a land far from home we had never heard of - the Island of the King. I didn't know what to think, but I sure didn't think he was gonna be a banana.

My sister, her two young sons and I, went on the trip. It was a long an arduous journey. I lost the last of my sense of wonder, and I'll be happy to live out my days never venturing again beyond our homestead. For the boys, they gave up the last drop of beautiful childhood innocence, which means that for my dear sister, she lost her two boys, and now has men for sons. It was all well worth it, of course, even though my father is now a banana.

Last known photo of pre-banana Dad

The island is much bigger than it looks, and the map we purchased from a local vendor was extremely unreliable. For many days we searched for my father, only to be thwarted every time we felt close. We sampled the strange local fare and drank heartily from their fountains and streams, praying to the God of our land that it wouldn't hurt us.

Perfectly scaled map, unlike the terrible one we had.

The first thought we had was that he might be stuck in place the locals called the Vortex. The map showed the vast area to be close. My sister was uneasy about dragging those young boys into such an intense nightmare. A guard at the gate, using a measuring stick of some magic I was not familiar with, assured us they were ready and capable for the journey. His face was young and cherub-like, and I believed him to be as trustworthy. When I asked him if he knew of the travelling witch, he said "Huh? You might wanna hurry, the line is pretty long." We had no choice at this point. We ventured on.

The Vortex - truly hell on Earth

The Vortex spun us and flipped us and disoriented us to the point of oblivion. Asking people around us where they might hide a prisoner or slave proved to be unfruitful. Most of them looked at us like we were crazy and one said "we don't have anything like that here." It's always sad when people can't come to terms with the most horrendous facts of their own society. My father, it was becoming clear, was not the only prisoner here. We left the Vortex.

The boys, I noticed, were stronger than when our journey began. When we heard tale of an evil Beast living in the remote mountains on the north side of the island who feeds off the bodies of wanderers and strangers, not only were they unafraid, they were inspired. It made sense, they reckoned, that an evil witch would need an evil pet and that the evil pet would need food. North we traveled. Past the Riverlands and through the mining towns to the edge of reality where the faint of heart dare not traverse.

My young nephews didn't even bother to check with the guard and his ancient measuring stick when we arrived. Headstrong and onward they moved, ready to conquer or be conquered by things they'd never imagined as the young farm boys they used to be, but no longer were. The Beast was present. We could feel his breath and smell his essence.

The view from Beast’s Mountain

We heard it cackle. Suddenly we all felt ourselves dropping down through tunnels and around bends we didn't even know were there. There was a moment when, caught up in fears I didn't know I had and seemingly floating weightlessly through the air, I felt completely vulnerable for the first time in my life. I felt exposed, as if no part of me was hidden from the world or from myself. I was screaming, but couldn't hear my own voice. It was gone. I did not have one. Words were obsolete and language was primal. I began to sense that there never was a Beast. Or perhaps that I, myself, was the Beast. Maybe we are all the Beast. It rocked me to my core.

At that moment, I believe with everything I am, that someone or something took my picture - screaming into nothing, exposed, and revealing all my truths, I was the subject of a photograph. The Beast was no one's pet. He didn't feed on bodies. He fed on psyches. It was time to leave. My father wasn't here. I hoped he'd never been. I felt shell-shocked. My sister was unusually quiet. Her sons dragged me on. We left the great mountain, but I think a part of me stayed behind.

Three heroes.

​

We ventured back toward the epicenter of the island. I was no longer leading the troupe. In real time, I was becoming an old man. Gone were my proud eyes and youthful spirit. My very sense of adventure was beginning to give way to dread. And I was really tired and hot, and a little nauseous.

We arrived at Diamondback ridge, and I knew the bitter truth. I couldn't venture up this mountain. There was a chance my father was being held in the mining camps at the top, sold into servitude to work away his last days carrying stone and earth, cursing the universe and perhaps even me for leaving him there. But I couldn't go. My nephews were not afraid, however. They resolved to go alone. Their mother, also tired, but worried for her brood, made the decision to go with them. The motherly instinct, it seemed, was stronger than me. I was reduced to the old Uncle. I didn't fight it, and I wished them the best.

My nephews riding a snake they tamed on Diamondback Ridge

They returned much later than expected, without father. Their mother told tales of their bravery, but it wasn't enough to make them satisfied. We were all beginning to lose heart, and I felt as if I had lost face. The strong and proud man their uncle was once, had been beaten by nausea and fatigue in front of their very eyes. Was King's Island getting the best of me? Was my father even here? One of them suggester perhaps father had escaped, as he was a tough old coot, and he was hiding in the Riverlands, near Rivertown. The moving waters would be similar to the landscape of his youth and his extensive knowledge of how to survive there made it the obvious hiding place. If nothing else, it was something I was familiar with and able to navigate. I suspected my young nephews had simply chosen to go there so that my ego could recover - "let the old man retain his role as leader for a bit while we figure out the next move" kind of thing.

I was right. That's what they were doing. As we journeyed down the White Canyon Whitewaters, I got my senses back and realized there was no way my father would be here. If he had gotten to the river he would have sailed home and sent word to us by now. But the plan was a success because the waters of that ancient stream revived me and set me back on track. My clothes were wet, as was my cell phone. But my resolve had returned, as did my vigor.

Our hearts were strong and our heads were clear now, and were all changed. As a group we had been through the ringer, and come out clean on the other side. We hadn't failed, so much as we had yet to meet our goal. But I could tell that all of us were ready to face whatever challenges were left.

Then, a voice. Soft at first but then shrill inside my head like the screams I thought I couldn't hear on the beast. "Come play my game, why don't you?"

"For a small price, you can play my game, and solve the great riddle. If you are successful, you can have one of my lovelies, but if you fail, perhaps I hang you on the wall with them, ahahahahahaahahahaaha!"

The witch and some of her captors are in the right of this photo. It appears she made them work for even a sip of water. Do NOT look her in the eyes

I turned to see a young man in a black and white striped shirt holding a small microphone and a basketball. His face was angelic. Almost God like. But the waters of the Mystic Timbers had cleared my eyes and I could see it was a trick. On the edges, around the outline of the face, it got jagged. If you bent your head just right, you could see easily that this was no young man, but an ugly and harsh old woman! It was the witch! I reviewed her prizes and immediately set my gaze upon a large yellow banana with a fumanchu and a camouflage bandanna! I knew it was my father! We all did.

"That banana looks like your grandpa, boys," my sister said as she stared at the Striped sinister sister.

"Well then maybe you'd like to take him home, huh?" She smiled. The evil ran over us.

"Three shots to solve the riddle of the 12 meter jump shot! Step right up, unless you are afraaaaiiiidddd!" She was taunting us.

I heard my youngest nephew gulped audibly. The oldest one said that his sister, the youngest grandchild, sure would love to have that banana. There was fear in his voice.

But I was unafraid. For my jumper is wet, and my range is Curry. I slapped the money down before she could respond to my nephews and smiled coolly as she laid down my weapons: old, shitty, hard rubber basketballs. It didn't matter.

Shot one up. A miss to the left and short. The ramp below the goal makes it hard to judge the distance. Also, she'd said 12 meters and I had no idea what that meant because I am American.

Shot two up. The distance is perfect but I'm off right. The witch cackles with glee as she danced around her captured brood. "You're not getting a stuffed animal today!"

She called my father an animal! How dare her!

I needed to stay calm. I knew she was trying to get into my head. This was because she was nervous. Though the distance was great, my skills were obvious and her control was slipping.

I grabbed the last ball. Breath out. Two dribbles with the right hand. Jump step. Set. Rise. Fire. Follow through.

It hung in the air like the sun in the season of the dog. My family's future floated with it, and dropped as the rock did toward the rack. My sister was quiet. The oldest's mouth hung agape. The younger one began to walk slowly backwards away from the area and turn his body toward an escape while his head and eyes remained on the goal.

The witch smiled. I know this because I was now staring at her. I raised my left hand to match my right that was already hanging in the air. I scowled and her smiled faded as I knew what I'd done.

My young nephews screamed prematurely in victory right before the ball passed flawlessly through the hoop. I heard my sister giggle and a voice I didn't recognize say "that's right." It was my voice. I had gotten it back. I had one again.

The witch gathered up my father and told me as she handed him over in defeat, "You know you gotta take him home like this."

That's fine, I said. We will love banana bandanna daddy just how he is.

And we do.

The new Kings of the Island