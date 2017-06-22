Man Risks Death To Take Selfie With The Rock In Oncoming Traffic

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn’t one of those celebrities you need to pretend not to notice in public, as you go live on Instagram from underneath the table of the restaurant you both happen to be dining in.
No, he’s more likely to welcome you with open and unfathomably muscular arms, whether you spot him on a red carpet or, you know, stopped in traffic on a busy road.
That’s what happened when the “Baywatch” actor was driving his pick-up truck when a man abandoned his own truck in the opposite lane to snag a selfie with the star. Even though Johnson warned the fan about the potential dangers of standing near oncoming traffic, he did it anyway, for the ’gram, of course.
As he is wont to do, Johnson posted a video of the interaction to his Instagram page with a hilarious caption explaining exactly how it all went down:
Yeah but sometimes traffic is just gonna have to wait to make fans happy 😉
I was driving in my pick up truck after work and my guy here pulled up beside me, recognized me and started freaking out. I rolled the passenger window down to say hello and then he REALLY freaked out. Jumped out of his rig and came around to my side where he stood in the oncoming traffic lane.
He said, “Holy shit Rock you’re my hero, can I take a picture with you?” I said yeah man but let’s pull over to the side and .. before I could even finish he was gone like a flash, “Hold on let me get my phone”.. The light’s turned green and now cars are coming towards him and driving around him. Not one car was beeping their horn because I’m sure they thought some road rage was going down.
No rage, just some big, brown, bald tattooed man in his pick up truck taking selfies in traffic. This dude put a grateful smile on my face and got a big ass laugh outta me as well. Besides the traffic jam we caused and his ass almost getting hit by oncoming traffic, making fans like this happy will always be the best part of fame. Thanks dude for making my day. 🤙🏾 #INeedDarkerWindowTint#GreatestFansInTheWorld
Sounds like it was ... TOTALLY WORTH IT.
