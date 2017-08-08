Man Tries To Date 6 Women In One Night, They Become BFFs Instead

Female friendships are a powerful thing, especially, as it turns out, when they’re founded on shutting down a slimy dude. This week, Washington D.C.-based office manager Lisette Pylant learned this first hand.

On Monday night, according to an epic, now-viral Twitter thread, Pylant went on a date set up for her by friends. She met up with the guy at a bar that her friends work at, and even though she was warned by her bartender friend before she got there that her date “sucked,” she showed up anyway.

What ended up happening was an inspiring story for women who’ve wasted their time on a shitty date when they could have had a night out with people they actually like. (And in this case, those people were here date’s other dates).

Thread alert: so I go on what I think might be a date with a guy my friends set me up on on my birthday (yes it's a bit hazy). — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

We meet up at a bar my friend works at. Said friend proceeds to text me telling me this guy sucks and I should run — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

I show up and he sucks but I figure I'll stay because my friends are working at the bar — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

So 45 mins in his next date shows up because he double books himslef and he decides he's going to friendzone me to get out of the situation — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

That’s right.

After 45 minutes on a mediocre date with a project manager, Pylant got to watch his second one. And then his third.

And later, his fourth, fifth, and sixth.

I decide to play the friend in order to help the girl feel less awkward until he exits for a moment and then I tell her what's up — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

We'll call this girl katie - katie gets in on my quest to make this guy feel like the fucjboy he clearly is and we chat for 30 mins — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

Then the third girl shows up - we'll call her Riley. The guy leaves again and Riley, katie, and I team up and decide to JT Must Die this sit — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

The two girls and I have now gotten both bartenders and the bouncer in on this and are taking this guy for all he's worth over here — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

Throughout the night, as it became evermore clear that this guy had set up his own evening of speed-dating, Pylant began bonding with the other women and, ultimately, intercepting his dates and creating a badass girl group.

As her tweets show, after she left the first bar with two of his other dates, the bartender alerted her that more of them kept coming.

“I’m stealing his dates and making them my friends and I’m SO HERE FOR IT,” she tweeted.

Don't worry - we already asked if there's going to be a rose ceremony — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

The two girls and I decided to be best friends, left together to go get drinks and dinner at another bar and left homeboy with the bill 👌🏽 — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

JK ITS NOT OVER! The bartender just texted us to tell us homeboy is on another date so I sent my friend over to retrieve his 8pm date — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

I'm stealing his dates and making them my friends and I'm SO HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/88iqDi6mfX — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Pylant and the other women branched off to get dinner and drinks (after they’d put a couple of drinks on their mutual date’s tab) and continued to steal his dates away to form their own posse.

We're now all hanging out at another bar together pic.twitter.com/jasDbaDQCL — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

You guys girl number FIVE just showed up BEFORE going to meet him because my friends intercepted her and told her not to waste her time — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

We've gotten girl #4 (we'll call her claire) to come over once she finishes her date so she can debrief with us. Can someone bring a 🌹? — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Girl #5 "allie" has headed over with her gbff — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

WE WENT BACK AND HE WAS WITH #6! — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

According to Pylant’s tweets, the dude in question thought he could get away with going on six dates in one night because he’s a project manager who just knows how to “manage [his] time efficiently.”

They weren’t even dates, apparently ― he told Pylant they were “pre-date conversations.”

Pylant’s original tweet and the subsequent threads have gone viral, amassing thousands of favorites and retweets even though the date was less than 24 hours ago.

“You win some you lose some,” she wrote at the end of the night. “But hopefully you make three new best friends in the process.”

You win some, you lose some - but hopefully you make three new best friends in the process 🍾 cheers ladies 💪🏽 don't fuck with us pic.twitter.com/lxQ3f6Km2P — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Ah, the beauty of female friendships.