Man vs Man - Domestic Violence in Gay Relationships...

Candid conversation with a gay man that was involved in an abusive relationship that lasted over 3 years. Domestic violence is often thought of as an issue that only involves women as the victim, but it occurs in 50% of all LGBTQ relationships. We're breaking the silence on this issue. Share this podcast with your social media network to support our efforts.
CONVERSATIONS