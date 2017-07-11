Managing While Millennial

The Millennial generation, those young adults who were born roughly between 1981 and 1997, may just be the most over-scrutinized, studied, and analyzed generation in history. Part of this stems from the fact that we now have more tools at our disposal to do this work, and more outlets by which to distribute it. But it is also a direct result of the rest of us – Gen Xers, Boomers – trying to figure out who these young people are and how they might impact us, particularly as they enter the workforce and shake things up with their well-documented tech-savvy, desire for flexible work-schedules, need for seemingly constant feedback, and comfort with a diverse workforce and change.
But the Millennials are no longer just the youngest people in the office, nor are they easily dismissed. The oldest members of this generation are now entering their mid-thirties, which means they are starting to move into middle-management roles, presenting an entirely new set of workplace challenges, both for them and for the rest of us. And, with our modern day inclination towards disruption and innovation, some of these young adults aren’t just moving into management, they’re taking on leadership roles, creating and running their own organizations.
The sad truth is, after multiple generations and hundreds if not thousands of years of work experience (clearly from a non-U.S. perspective), organizations have not gotten any better at teaching people how to effectively serve in these roles. Instead, we seem to default to one of two modes: either, you have management skills or you don’t, or, you’ll figure it out as you go. Neither of these approaches is accurate or helpful.
So what is the new millennial manager to do? The reality is that no one is going to do this for you. It’s up to you to seek out the guidance, skills, and knowledge that you need. Here are a few tips as you work to build your management and leadership skill sets.
- Adopt a Growth Mindset. Effective managers and leaders recognize that there is always something that they can learn. Don’t pretend that you know everything from day one. Own your learning gaps and demonstrate to your team how you are working to fill them. One of your strengths as a Millennial is that you likely are comfortable with technology. Use this to your advantage and seek out online classes, podcasts, and other tools and resources to support your growth. There are thousands of books and articles on effective leadership and management available at your fingertips. A willingness to admit that you don’t know everything is good. An unwillingness to learn what you need to learn, is not.
- Seek out Mentors and Wise Counselors. To that end, seek out help where you can find it. You likely will be managing people both older and younger than you are, and many of those individuals will have great experience and wisdom to share with you. Seek out role models who you feel are managing their time and productivity well, and who are seen as great team leaders, and study them. Identify behaviors and actions that you can adopt into your own practice. Ask a trusted colleague to serve as your leadership coach and to meet with you periodically to discuss your goals, challenges, and opportunities for growth.
- Incorporate Your Strengths. Just because you move into a management role, it doesn’t mean you have to stop being who you are. Use your desire for feedback to your own advantage and set up regular feedback loops with your people to gain insight on what you could do better, and how. Find ways to create flexible work schedules for your team to allow them to pursue their personal goals in the ways that they need to. Use your tech-savvy to identify ways that work can be done more effectively or efficiently. Look for management role models, but be true to who you are.
- Focus on People. There are some key differences between leadership and management, but one of the most important similarities is that they are both about people. Creating more efficient processes through technology won’t get you anywhere, if you can’t bring your people along with that change. Having an incredible vision to change the world is doomed from that start if people feel beat-up by your execution. Your people – the people who work for you and with you, your customers, your colleagues, and YOUR managers – are your most important assets and must always be treated as such. Take the time to get out of your own head and think about what will make their lives and work better. When all else fails, think back to when you didn’t have this role, and what you did or did not like about the ways your manager treated you. What will you do to improve upon that experience, now that you sit in that seat?
CONVERSATIONS