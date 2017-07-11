Managing While Millennial

The Millennial generation, those young adults who were born roughly between 1981 and 1997, may just be the most over-scrutinized, studied, and analyzed generation in history. Part of this stems from the fact that we now have more tools at our disposal to do this work, and more outlets by which to distribute it. But it is also a direct result of the rest of us – Gen Xers, Boomers – trying to figure out who these young people are and how they might impact us, particularly as they enter the workforce and shake things up with their well-documented tech-savvy, desire for flexible work-schedules, need for seemingly constant feedback, and comfort with a diverse workforce and change.

But the Millennials are no longer just the youngest people in the office, nor are they easily dismissed. The oldest members of this generation are now entering their mid-thirties, which means they are starting to move into middle-management roles, presenting an entirely new set of workplace challenges, both for them and for the rest of us. And, with our modern day inclination towards disruption and innovation, some of these young adults aren’t just moving into management, they’re taking on leadership roles, creating and running their own organizations.

The sad truth is, after multiple generations and hundreds if not thousands of years of work experience (clearly from a non-U.S. perspective), organizations have not gotten any better at teaching people how to effectively serve in these roles. Instead, we seem to default to one of two modes: either, you have management skills or you don’t, or, you’ll figure it out as you go. Neither of these approaches is accurate or helpful.

So what is the new millennial manager to do? The reality is that no one is going to do this for you. It’s up to you to seek out the guidance, skills, and knowledge that you need. Here are a few tips as you work to build your management and leadership skill sets.