Managing your cholesterol without sacrificing taste

Latinos are at a great risk for heart diseases. According to the Journal of Latina/o Psychology, Vol 4(2), May 2016, 98-113 “Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the leading cause of mortality in the United States and Western world for all groups with one exception: CVDs are the number 2 cause of death for Hispanics/Latinos behind cancer with overall cancer rates lower for Latinos relative to non-Hispanic Whites (NHWs).” More than ever there is a need to better educate and motivate Latinos to take the appropriate steps to improve their intervention efforts to keep their heart healthy.

Using plant base healthy fats such as corn oil, avocados and nuts, is a smart, heart-healthy choice in the kitchen when it comes to helping lower cholesterol.

According to a study cited in the Journal of Clinical Lipidology, Corn Oil can help lower cholesterol two times more than extra virgin olive oil, with the power of plant sterols – plant-based micronutrients that can help reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the gut when consumed as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Plant sterols are naturally present in fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, cereals, legumes and cooking oils and a serving of Corn Oil has four times more cholesterol-blocking plant sterols than a serving of olive oil and three times as much as vegetable oil.

As with any food, healthy fats should be consumed in moderation and in conjunction with a low fat and low saturated fat diet. So to help you get started incorporating heart healthy fats in your family meals, I want to share these delicious recipes developed by our dear Chef James Tahhan with the bold and delicious Latino flavors we know. iBuen provecho!

Chicken with Artichokes and Olives in a White Wine Sauce

Serves 4

Ingredients

· 4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs

· Salt

· Pepper

· Splash of Corn Oil

· 1 shallot, finely chopped

· 1 tomato, diced

· 4 ounces kalamata olives

· 1 cup of white wine

· Parsley, chopped for garnish

Preparation

Season the chicken with salt and pepper In a pan, add a splash (2 spoonful’s) of Corn Oil and warm over medium-high heat. Brown the chicken in the pan, remove, and transfer to a pate. In the same pan, sauté the shallot with the tomato, artichokes and olives. Deglaze the pan with the white wine and reduce until the wine has a thick consistency. Return the chicken to the pan and let it simmer in the in the sauce. Serve, garnish with the parsley.

Carne Mechada Arepas

Serves 6

Carne Mechada Ingredients

· 2 lbs. flank steak

· 4 bay leafs

· Black pepper

· Splash of Corn Oil

· 5 garlic cloves

· 1 onion

· 1 red bell pepper

· 1 tsp. cumin

· Salt

· ½ cup crushed tomatoes

· 2 tbsp. tomato paste

· 2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

Carne Mechada Preparation

1. In a deep pot, cook the meat completely submerged in water with a couple of bay leaves and a few grains of black pepper, simmer for two hours.

2. Once the meat is ready, remove and shred by hand.

3. In a separate pot, begin by making a sofrito, add a splash of Corn Oil, garlic, onion and red bell peppers and combine with the cumin, salt and pepper before adding the meat.

4. Next, add the crushed tomato, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and let cook over medium heat for 30 minutes.

Arepas Ingredients

· 1 lb. corn masa

· Water

· 2 tbsp. Corn Oil

· 1 teaspoon salt

Arepas Preparation

1. In a bowl, mix the corn masa with water. Consistency should be a creamy yet compact masa. Add the Corn Oil and mix well, followed by the salt.

2. Form balls of the size of a golf ball, flatten them for the desired thickness.