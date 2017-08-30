Manchester City, the highest-paid team in the world

The Premier League is a dream destination for many professional footballers, for two main reasons: the competitiveness of the championship and the amount of wages paid. Because yes, the English clubs are generous, well supported by increasing revenue thanks to TV rights in particular. From then on, each player who leaves in England sees his emoluments make a great leap. However, there is still a good gap between the top and bottom clubs.

Since the 2014 Premier League title, many Manchester City executives including Argentinian Sergio Aguero have seen their salary conditions change. Some in the manpower managed until the end of the season by Manuel Pellegrini belong to the highest paid players of the English championship but if none is on the podium it is because they have bonuses to the performance more as elsewhere.

Footballers in Manchester City, England, top the rankings of the highest-paid sportsmen in the world in collective sports, according to a British academic study. According to the experts of Sporting Intelligence, the average annual City squad salaries are 5.3 million pounds, or 6.5 million Euros.

The Blues are ahead of two US baseball teams: the New York Yankees (6.4 million Euros) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (6.2 million Euros).

Bayern, Real, Chelsea and United in the top 10

The European football teams occupy six places in the Top 10 most generous clubs. Besides City are Real Madrid (4th), FC Barcelona (5th), Bayern Munich (7th), Manchester United (8th) and Chelsea (10th).

The PSG was not taken into account in this study, which was only interested in the most popular championships in terms of affluence.

Top 10 clubs paying the best to their sportsmen

1. Manchester City (football / England): 6.5 million Euros (average per player per year)

2. New York Yankees (baseball / USA): 6, 4 million Euros

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (baseball / USA): 6.2 million Euros

4. Real Madrid (football / Spain): 6 million Euros

5. FC Barcelona (football / Spain): 5.9 million Euros

6. Brooklyn Nets (basketball / USA): 5.4 million Euros

7. Bayern Munich (football / Germany): 5.3 million Euros

8. Manchester United (football / England): € 5.2 million

9. Chicago Bulls (basketball / USA): € 4.8 million