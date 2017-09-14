Mandy Moore and her boyfriend, Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, are engaged!

The actress’ “This Is Us” co-stars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas confirmed the news during interviews with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday night.

“I’ve seen the sparkler, but I have not heard the story yet because I have not seen her yet,” Sullivan explained. “She just sent out an alert over our family text chain, so I can’t wait to hear about it.”

(For reference, Moore was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a diamond ring on that finger, which might just be the sparkler in question.)

“She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half,” he added.

Huertas said, “I think it’s amazing. Good for her. I’m happy for her,” adding, “Taylor is an amazing guy. I love him so much. I love Mandy so much. I’m really happy that they’re going to be joining the club!”

News of Moore’s engagement first started swirling earlier this week after reporter Marc Malkin shared the news with a post on his official Facebook page.

“I can exclusively reveal that the ‘This Is Us’ star’s musician boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith popped the question last night at their house,” he wrote alongside a photo of the couple. A source reportedly told Malkin that Goldsmith was “petrified.”

“So happy for Mandy,” Malkin added. “She’s one of the nicest and most genuine people in Hollywood. I’ve talked to her about Taylor and she is so in love. Such awesome news.”

Moore and Goldsmith, who have been dating for two years, have yet to publicly address the news, which Gossip Cop and E! are also reporting. A representative for Moore did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Moore, who was previously married to musician Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016, has expressed her willingness to walk down the aisle once again.

“I would definitely get married again,” she told People in July. “I’m definitely ready for motherhood sooner rather than later. I think that’s going to be the next chapter.”