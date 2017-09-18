PureWow, Contributor What your girl crush reads online

Mandy Moore Shows Off Shiny New Engagement Ring at 2017 Emmy Awards

09/18/2017 01:38 pm ET

Mandy Moore stunned in a gorgeous Carolina Herrera dress on the 69th Annual Emmy Awards red carpet, but the real belle of the ball was the sparkly ring she wore on that finger

Tonight, Moore made her first red carpet appearance since the exciting news broke of her engagement to her longtime Dawes guitarist boyfriend, Taylor Goldsmith. The This Is Us star accessorized her black-and-white ensemble with a round diamond surrounded by a halo of glitz, and we couldn’t take our eyes off her shiny new accessory.

Earlier today, the actress took to Snapchat to reveal that Goldsmith flew across the country to accompany his beloved on the red carpet.

Ain’t love grand?

