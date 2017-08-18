ManeLine Shares What A No Poo Shampoo Alternative Actually Does

When I first heard about the ‘No Poo’ method, I was seriously skeptical, and for good reason: My baby-fine hair gets oily pretty fast, and the words “no poo” made it sound like there would be no washing or cleaning involved. As it turns out, after quite a bit of research into this alternative cleaning method, I learned that’s not the case.

In my quest to track down some facts about the No Poo method, I caught up with the owner of ManeLine Hair Care, Jeff, and demanded answers to my burning questions - Is there a transition phase where your hair looks greasy? Why is regular shampoo a bad idea in the first place? He shared some great insight with me, as you’ll see below.

IndigoLotus

How did you land in the hair care industry? Has this been a lifelong passion?

We started out on a simple quest: To cut through the BS and deliver a product that’s natural and actually works. That can be easier said than done, so we were in for a lot of hard work. After researching and testing for nearly 2 years, our first hair care product was finally ready: “Peek-A-Poo” shampoo alternative.

We didn’t fully expect the warm reception this product would receive - it gained traction really quickly, and we knew we were onto something. That’s when we decided to create a line of alternative shampoo and hair care products for people interested in breaking away from harmful chemicals in their hygiene routines. Today, we create a line of shampoo alternatives, beard care products, styling pomade, and styling tools.

Do you believe regular shampoo can harm hair?

So-called “regular shampoo” is full of chemicals and ingredients that harm hair - sulfates and silicones are some of the most controversial. What traditional shampoo does is strip your hair of all its natural oils to create a temporary “clean” look. But when hair has been totally stripped of its natural oils, sebum (oil) glands start working overtime to produce extra sebum and re-coat those stripped strands with natural, protective oil.

The end result is hair that is oilier than ever, and a never-ending cycle of lathering, rinsing, and repeating with no real long-term changes in the oiliness of the hair. So yes, I believe shampoo with harmful sulfates and silicones can harm hair.

What does the No Poo shampoo alternative do if it’s not a shampoo?

ManeLine’s Shampoo Alternative is 100% free from silicones and sulfates. There are no harmful chemicals in it. Instead of lathering up and removing all the natural oils from your hair and scalp, the Shampoo Alternative is a non-foaming formula that gently cleanses sweat, dirt, odors, and leftover product in hair without removing all the oils that keep your hair protected and healthy.

Some of our customers report that it takes one or two washes to get used to the non-foaming formula, but once they see that it works and how much more manageable and healthy their hair is after using it, they’re ready to switch to No Poo.

ManeLine

How do you know the No Poo shampoo alternative works?

We know because we use it exclusively! After switching to our alternative hair care products, we noticed changes like less greasy hair, bouncier curls, a cleaner scalp, reduction of itchy/dry scalp symptoms, and hair that is moisturized with lots of movement. Shampoo alternatives still get the hair clean; they just don’t have the harmful chemicals in them that traumatize hair and leave it in a perpetual greasy-squeaky clean-greasy again cycle.