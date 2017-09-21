Mango-Chile-Lime Ice Pops

Published on Clean Plates
- SERVES: 6
- PREP TIME: 15M
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup mango nectar
- 2 Tbsp. raw honey
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tsp. finely grated lime zest
- 2 tsp. lime juice
- 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. chile powder
- 2 large ripe mangoes (about 15 oz. each), peeled, seeded, chopped
Directions
- Place all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth (start with 1 Tbsp. honey and ¼ tsp. chile powder, then taste and add more as needed). Pour into ice-pop molds, add sticks and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours.
More of the latest healthy recipes, tips and nutrition news:
Connect With Us
Join the community at Clean Plates on Facebook
Follow Clean Plates on Instagram
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS