Mango-Chile-Lime Ice Pops

09/21/2017 11:22 am ET

Published on Clean Plates

  • SERVES: 6
  • PREP TIME: 15M

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup mango nectar
  • 2 Tbsp. raw honey
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 tsp. finely grated lime zest
  • 2 tsp. lime juice
  • 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. chile powder
  • 2 large ripe mangoes (about 15 oz. each), peeled, seeded, chopped

Directions

  1. Place all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth (start with 1 Tbsp. honey and ¼ tsp. chile powder, then taste and add more as needed). Pour into ice-pop molds, add sticks and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours.

