Manhattan Apartment Building Catches Fire; More Than A Dozen Injured

A three-alarm fire in a Manhattan apartment building near the Upper West Side on Thursday left more than a dozen people injured, including three firefighters.
The New York City Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to CBS New York.
“The main body of the fire is knocked down,” an FDNY spokesman told The Huffington Post. Firefighters are working to evacuate residents.
The spokesman said 10 of the injuries are non-life-threatening, but three victims are in serious condition.
This is a developing story; please check back for updates.
