Manhattan Apartment Building Catches Fire; More Than A Dozen Injured

A three-alarm fire in a Manhattan apartment building near the Upper West Side on Thursday left more than a dozen people injured, including three firefighters.

Fire 🔥 in apartment building across the street from mine W.60th St. @SadeABC pic.twitter.com/vmbt6W5FaM — Harold Abrams (@haroldabrams) December 22, 2016

The New York City Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to CBS New York.

“The main body of the fire is knocked down,” an FDNY spokesman told The Huffington Post. Firefighters are working to evacuate residents.

The spokesman said 10 of the injuries are non-life-threatening, but three victims are in serious condition.