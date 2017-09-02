Manhattan Conversations ... in Barcelona

“I hang out in the bedroom,” he said. “Wanna check that out?”

***

They say, “to put your relationship to the test, go on vacation together.” I’m a bit of a loner and not much of a traveler, so it took some arm twisting for me to book a trip to Spain for my friend’s 35th birthday. Reluctantly, at 6pm on a Friday I arrived at the Air B&B Deirdre had booked in Barcelona’s Plaza de Catalunya.

I set my bags down and was greeted with “I hope you don’t want a shower.”

After 10 hours of traveling, “Yes, I want a shower.”

Deirdre’s sister, Tiffany, broke the news. “There’s no hot water.”

I stood, naked and shivering, reaching my soapy hands into ice cold water attempting to wash away my travels. The renter was rationing towels, leaving us each one bath towel and no washcloths for our stay. Soaked dirty hand towels lined the bathroom floor, and I saw why as water flooded over the virtually non-existent barrier between the tub and tile floor.

***

An hour later four women walked the chilly misty streets in search of dinner. Back home it had been 75 and sunny and I was hungrier for a hotel and hot tub. At 3am, sleep deprived and now buzzed, I hailed a cab back while they stayed. When the cab dropped me I realized I hadn’t paid attention and now had no idea which apartment it was. There were no key holes to any of the doors on the first floor so it must be up a level. Not my brightest moment, but I tested the keys on every single door up 4 flights before finally letting myself into the first apartment on the first floor. Out of frustration I pushed on an entryway door, which swung open, revealing the secret passageway to the apartment. Finally at 4am I climbed onto the top bunk and plotted my escape, searching next day flights home.

photo by Amy Lee Miller Barcelona Cathedral

***

When I woke up I decided I’d make the most of my stay. Tiffany and I grabbed a coffee and then went for a 6 mile run. After dodging tourists and locals while navigating the maze of side streets, shops and tapas bars, my spirits were lifting.

photo by Amy Lee Miller Tapas bar in Barcelona

***

Fast forward ... with two sets of keys, four women and only one fully functioning cell phone (I was the only one who’d arranged to have my phone working), I found myself standing around in Sephora, Mango and H&M. I wanted to meet locals and speak Spanish while in Spain, not hunt for the perfect pair of jeans. Later when I’d discussed the trip with my guy friends, they said, ‘Why didn’t you get another set of keys made?’ I didn’t think of that.

***

We sat down in a town square off of Las Ramblas, a touristy main drag that has been in the news due to the recent attack. A 20-something guy to my right sang and played guitar. Little shops and restaurants lined the perimeter of the cobble stoned streets and couples dined at tiny patio tables for two. A magnificent vanilla Great Dane sat to my left, tethered to his owner.

“Un perro muy grande, si?” I said to a Spaniard sitting next to me.

“Si si,” he said. “Hablas espanol.”

His name was Yoel and I was happy to be practicing my Spanish. I told him I was looking for a leather jacket and he said he could show me a place. I dragged Lisa, Deirdre’s friend, with me for her fashion sense and company and Yoel led us to three different places, helping me pick out jackets to try. It was odd to have a stranger choosing clothes for me but I went along, settling on a classy black jacket made of lamb skin.

***

Back at the apartment later ...

“Yoel is going to a wine bar with some friends if we want to go.” I said.

“Not really,” said Deidre. “Do you even like that guy?”

“It’s more about mingling with the locals.” I said. “What would you like to do?”

“I don’t know. I don’t care,” she said.

***

Very late that night we toasted my cranky friend with Prosecco for her birthday. It was 5 o’clock in the morning when we put a candle in a corner store cupcake and sang happy birthday, and six before we went to sleep, midnight in Manhattan.

“Before we go to bed,” I said, “let’s figure out a plan for tomorrow, your actual birthday.”

“I don’t care. Whatever,” said Deirdre.

***

The next morning she was up and dressed.

“I’m leaving right now,” she said.

“Okay. Where are you going?”

“I don’t know. I’m going for a walk.”

“Do you want us to meet you in a bit?” I said.

“I don’t know. I don’t know where I’m going.”

“Okay. Do you want to make plans for dinner tonight so we have a time and place in mind?”

“I don’t care. I’m leaving.”

***

Alrighty then. Tiffany, Lisa and I spent the day staying close in case Deirdre decided she wanted to link up. She returned one of my calls.

“Hi,” she said.

“Hi. Where are you?”

“City Hall.”

“Where is that? Would you like us to meet you?”

“I won’t be here long.”

“Deirdre, is something wrong?”

“I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

“If something’s wrong tell me and we’ll figure it out.”

“Nothing. I’ll see you guys later.”

***

Back at the crappy Air B&B, Tiffany, the peacemaker, attempted to kiss her sister’s behind to cheer her up. Lisa, the neutralist, rested quietly on the bottom bunk, and I, the apparent aggressor, addressed the issue.

“Deirdre, are you upset with me?”

“No,” she avoided eye contact.

“Then why are you giving me an attitude?”

“I’m sorry you feel that way.”

She didn’t seem to want me around so I let Tiffany know I’d do my own thing that night, and she approached her sister.

“I’m sorry you’re upset on you birthday but I’m going to be honest,” she said. “You’re having an attitude with us and we didn’t do anything ... ”

Deirdre erupted into a crying fit.

“You guys kept me up until 6am. I’ve been waiting around all day. F*** you guys! I can’t believe you’re doing this to me on my birthday!”

“ ... ”

Tiffany followed her sister into the bathroom. After a minute of tears and muffled voices, Tiffany emerged, begging me to come to dinner.

Deirdre was once again talking to her sister and Lisa and still ignoring me.

After dinner Tiffany asked me to take their picture. She wrapped her arm around her sister, flashing a big smile while Deirdre sulked and looked away from me. Enough. I threw money on the table, took a set of keys and left.

***

I’d heard them come in, loud and laughing at 6am, it was now 7:30 and I hadn’t slept. I threw on my work out clothes, tied the key to my running shoe and was off. I ran down Las Ramblas in the rain, pleasantly empty at this hour, and headed east to the beach and along the boardwalk. The water was calming, the sand, a deep orangey brown and elaborately built sand castles lined the shore. 7.5 miles under my belt, I arrived back for a cold shower before heading out again.

photo by Amy Lee Miller Barcelona Beach

photo by Amy Lee Miller Sand Castle in Barcelona

“Grande Americana con crema a lado, por favor.”

I had seemed to irritate the baristas with my coffee order the first couple days, but now I had it down. I passed half a dozen paella and tapas bars, but tired of the local cuisine, I wanted a burger and fries. I found an Irish pub with sports, dark wood and a windy staircase. At 11am I was the only patron, but a crowd of German men soon filled every seat on the first floor of the elaborate pub. Other than the bartender I looked around to see that I was the only woman. I should frequent Irish pubs more often.

A big and tall 20-something guy took a seat one stool down from me and a few minutes later introduced himself.

Boris was from Slovenia, now living in Barcelona and spoke a little Spanish but mostly English, having studied in the states.

He talked politics and I didn’t mind. He was a fan of Trump and not a fan of Muslims. I later learned of the Slovenian and Muslim rivalry.

“Is the mall that way?” I asked him when I’d finished my burger and beer.

He pointed the opposite direction smiling. “I’m going the same way. I’ll walk you.”

I needed to get gifts for friends and learned the mall was the only place open on Sundays.

***

Boris towered nearly a foot and a half over me and held my hand as we walked.

“Are you sure we’re heading toward the beach?” I said, looking around.

“Trust me,” he said in his thick Slovenian accent.

I was trusting a 6 foot 6 giant I’d met an hour ago.

We turned a corner and I saw the water.

“See?” he said. “I can’t walk you all the the way but my apartment is close if you want to come up for a beer?”

Of course I knew where this was going the moment he’d introduced himself.

“You can see how the locals live ... ”

***

The locals live with rocks of cocaine on their coffee tables surrounded by empty liquor bottles, no soap in their bathrooms and a couple cool paintings on the walls. One saving grace was the open french doors that let a fresh breeze sweep in from a tiny balcony overlooking the compact streets where clothing lines strung across. I stepped out onto the balcony.

“This is nice,” I said. “Do you hang out out here?”

“It’s more your size,” he said. “I hang out in the bedroom. Wanna check that out?”

***

“I’m sorry,” said Boris. “This has happened once before ... because of the coke.”

“ ... ”

“You don’t like me now,” he said. “I feeling insecure. I gonna put my pants back on.”

“You’re fine,” I said. “And it doesn’t matter what I think. It matters what you think of yourself.”

“I’m happy,” he said. “I just want a lot more money.”

“You’ll get there. You’re only 28.”

“I want to be like Pablo Escobar,” he said, picking up a book with his face on the cover.

“Your ambition is to be the highest earning drug lord?” I said.

“Yeah ... and to sleep with a lot of women.”

“ ... ”

“Okay now you don’t like me,” he said, his blue eyes seeking approval.

“I’m not judging you. I just think it’s empty. You don’t get real connection from sleeping with three different women in one day.”

“My parent’s married young,” said Boris. “They were never with anyone else. My dad left when he was 30 and I never see him after. I don’t want to be like that, so I’m going to sleep with as many women as I can until I’m 30.”

“ ... ”

“You don’t like me again,” he said.

“I’m just listening.”

“You’re really cool. If you were 5 years younger I’d want to date you. You’re my MILF.”

“Except I’m not a mom.”

“What religion are you?” he said.

“I don’t want to tell you,” I said.

“Because of my racist talk earlier?”

“Something like that.”

***

Back in his living room he played a song for me, Calum Scott’s Dancing on my Own, and a moment later we were back on the sunlit streets. I was meeting Yoel for a glass of vino and some Spanish conversation in two hours.

***

“Goodbye Amy,” said Boris. “I never forget you.”