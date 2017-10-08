Manhattan Conversations ... with Men

“Come here, ” he said.

“Just a minute, I’m pouring my coffee.”

“Come now,” he said softly.

“Okay.”

I walked across my studio apartment. His 5’11” frame, brown eyes and mocha skin stretched the length of my bed, his head propped up on a pillow. I stood at his feet.

“I need to tell you something,” he said.

“Okay.”

“I mean it, it’s serious.”

“Okay,” I said. We looked at each other in silence for a moment.

“ ... I’m 50 years old, and you might be just what I’ve been waiting for all these years. But ... I don’t want to get hurt.”

“ ... You might be just what I’ve been waiting for too,” I said.

Months went by, our connection grew. The sex was great, the arguments, heated and passionate, and the most fun we would have was talking in bed and eating eggs together in the morning. But then, the inevitable happened. He started to make less and less time for me and said things like:

“I don’t like labels, we’re friends.” The same day he labeled me as his “friend,” he said ... “I’m going to put a baby in you.”

***

There seems to be an influx of men who are more and more scared to enter into a committed relationship, at least from the perspective of a thirty-something woman living in Manhattan.

***

A different man a year later ...

“You’re right,” he said. “I’m a coward. I really really like you. But I can’t risk being vulnerable.”

***

He was a successful 40 year-old businessman who’d spent 8 years on Wall Street working in Finance, and was now an entrepreneur in the wine industry.

“I missed you this week,” he said. We were getting together for our third date.

“Ask me anything,” he said, holding my hands. “I want to know you better.”

I wasn’t prepared to hear his answer. A Latin girlfriend had once told me she would never date a Latin man because all the men in her family cheated. My date was Dominican.

“Have you ever cheated?” I said.

Without hesitation, “Yes,” he said. “I cheated on all my past girlfriends. Except for the last one, so I know I can be faithful.”

Yay. Sign me up for that. I grew a pit in my stomach.

“Most men cheat,” he said. “And even if they don’t, they want to.”

I could feel my blood pressure rising and my face getting hot.

“That’s your opinion, or has been your experience,” I said. “I know faithful men who want to be faithful.”

“They’re lying” he said. “I’m telling you the truth.”

I didn’t sleep with him but I gave him a chance and we kept seeing each other for a couple months. We would go out, have a blast, he’d hold me so tight it nearly hurt. But then he started spacing our dates further and further apart. I confronted him.

“Your right,” he said. “My ex and I were together for three years, I gave her everything and she cheated on me. That was a year ago, I’m still healing.”

I thought to myself, ‘You did this to so many women, it happens to you once and you’re destroyed and won’t put yourself out there?’

“It’s better that I date women I don’t like as much as I like you so I don’t get hurt,” he said. “I’m afraid you’d end up leaving me. I can’t take that.”

I thought, ‘But I am telling you I like you.’ It ended and he still reaches out every few months with a sheepish non-committal text.

I believe people are inherently good. Even at their worst, that’s not who they really are. They are plagued with pain. This awareness of knowing that pain is at the root of people’s unkind words and hurtful actions is good, but also lends itself to giving too many chances to someone undeserving.

I used to be fearful in relationships, so I would sabotage them, argue, even yell, slam the door and leave, only to find myself begging forgiveness the next day.

***

One night many years ago, my dad came home after midnight and told my worried sick, pregnant mother that he wanted a divorce and that he ‘never loved her.’ There is research that shows a fetus in the womb feels a mother’s stress and may be affected by it later in life. I don’t blame my father for my pain as his own pain led to his actions. But to this day, whenever my relationship isn’t working, I think I feel the same pain my mother felt, the pain I felt before being born. If I care for the man I’m dating, I stay and I try, but I feel it.

When I was nearing my teens my mother and I would argue. She would then give me the silent treatment for days. I would beg for her to talk to me, to forgive me. When she was ready to come around, the only way through was to let her scream her lungs out at me while I sat there and took it. Once that was over, she would slowly warm up again.

I’m not mad at my mother, as it was her pain that caused her to act this way. And she is good mother and the most important person in the world to me. But to this day, in relationships when I’m being mistreated, I will feel like it’s my fault and my instinct is to beg for his affection. I am getting better, but the urge to react this way lingers.

***

“I had a date tonight,” my friend Matt told me.

“How was it?”

“Good. I like her.”

Matt had just gotten out of a year-long relationship he didn’t want to be in. And before that he’d gotten out of a 6-year relationship he didn’t want to be in. And before that he’d gotten out of a marriage he didn’t want to be in. Matt is a great, giving and loyal guy that at one point really did enjoy his marriage and relationships. But he is always telling me he needs to be single.

So why are you on the dating apps?! If you’re going into it knowing that once you meet a woman you connect with, when you start getting closer you’re going to pull away, that’s not fair to her.

Women are less afraid to make themselves vulnerable, we’re designed differently.

Here’s the thing. Just be open to it ... unless you’re not. And if you’re not, then don’t make an effort in the first place.

***

“You should take my number.”

“Eh, I don’t think so.”

“Why not?”

“Nothing usually comes of these things,” I said. “And you’re too young.”

“Age doesn’t mean anything. It’s the person,” he said.

I took his number after we’d had fun dancing for a couple hours and he was a gentleman. I wasn’t going to reach out, but I’m open-minded and thought, ‘why not.’ And then ... I remembered why.

After an intriguing text conversation back and forth, he sends this.

“What does friendship mean to you?”

I answered objectively, “Empathy and honesty.”

“I’m not looking for anything right now,” he wrote back.

Exactly. He was too young, but what excuses the 41 year-old I have been seeing for the past 6 months?

***

“Please hang out with me today.”

“I can in a few hours,” I said, “but I have a commitment. Remember, I asked you yesterday to let me know your plans?”

“Please. Please. I feel like I’m gonna die. Please tell them your friend’s mom just died. I need you to be with me.”

My heart sank. He had called me the day before, hysterical that his mother just died. His papers aren’t current and he didn’t make it out of the country to see her. I wanted to do the right thing, but I also felt this would be the first step in sacrifices I would make for him, and what was he going to do for me?

Spending that day together spiraled into many more, him coming over, sulking, crying and praying on my couch, him cooking dinner in my kitchen, waking up together in the morning, talking and FaceTiming everyday. I tried to be patient and let things progress naturally.

It did get to a point where I suddenly felt secure with him. A woman is intuitive, and I could feel when things shifted, and it felt good.

Then he called me one day, telling me he lost both of his jobs. And that started the backpedaling. The calls and visits became less frequent, his mood swings increased and the distance between us grew.

I tried to hang in there, be supportive. But his treatment toward me became worse, until finally I had to end it. While two weeks prior he’d gotten insanely jealous that I was dancing (just dancing) with another man and accused me of sleeping with him, this night he decided to blatantly hit on and pursue another woman, hard, right in front of my face. He had never done that. It hurt deeply and when I told him so, he said “So what. I don’t owe you anything.”

I had to be done, of course. But let’s take a step back. Why did he do this?

Some would say because of his Caribbean culture and they don’t respect their women. Okay, let’s take a look at that. And I don’t mean to generalize, but let’s say that if, in fact, many Islanders do disrespect, cheat on and attempt to control their women, is this not out of fear, that if their women were accepted to practice more free will and less tolerance, they may choose someone better? Perhaps this fear-driven control mechanism has been passed down from generation to generation.

Some would say he did this because he wants to sleep with other women. Let’s take a look at that. Maybe as he is starting to feel closer, enjoying intimate moments, conversation, comfort and connection, he becomes aware of the possibility that she may not end up liking him after all, especially when he feels he has nothing to offer, jobless. She may leave him. So the moment he starts feeling close to her, seeing her for the truly special creature she is, (different than others, he often tells her), he decides to distract himself, to start seeing other women again, to see her less and less, lying to keep her around. In the end he blames her, tells her she’s too this, she’s too that, when all she ever was with him was patient and kind.

***

“You might be just what I’ve been waiting for ... But I can’t get hurt.”

“You’re right. I’m a coward.”

“Take my number ... I’m not looking for anything.”

“You are important, you’re different ... I like you.” And later, “So what. I don’t owe you anything.”

***

“Well it’s the story of the wolf in sheep’s clothing,” said my grandfather. “The costume comes off and you see these people for who they really are.”

But is he a wolf, or is he a scared child acting out?

In a world without fear, how easy for us to find harmony, fulfillment and acceptance. This is lovingly written for the men out there who may struggle with being vulnerable to a woman. If you see something special in her, you fight for her. Your gifts in return might just be greater than you could ever imagine.

... P.S. I deeply love and appreciate my parents and am close with them. My experiences made me who I am, for that I am grateful.