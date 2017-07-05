Mani Nepali Paneru Decorated With President’s Award

I Stand To Serve And Unite: Paneru

Charter Secretary and Past President of second oldest Nepalese Lions Club Berkeley Annapurna, Past Zone Chair of District 4 C3, and Guiding Lion of Lions Club of San Leandro Manakamana PZC Lion Mani Nepali Paneru has been decorated with The President's Volunteer Service Award including Presidential Pin 2016 (Gold) along with Certificate of Award and Congratulatory Letter from the US president. Joe Preston, International President of Lions Clubs Association (2014/2015) presented him the award amid more than 60, 000 audience in Chicago Illinois during the 100th year celebration of the Association.

Mani Nepali Paneru was determined winner by the Corporation for National & Community Service based on his required recorded volunteer service hours to the community. Mani Nepali Paneru is a renowned social activist appreciated for giving impressive time money and energy for the benefit of Nepali American community and beyond. He lives in El Cerrito California with a beautiful family, wife Hema Paneru and children Sapana, Mahima, Eliza and Abhishek Paneru

The President's Volunteer Service Award is a civil award bestowed by the President of the United States. Established by executive order by the President George W. Bush in 2002. The award was established to honor volunteers that give hundreds of hours per year helping others through the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation. The President's Volunteer Service Award is an initiative of the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) and is administered by Points of Light. Through a shared mission of inspiring more to answer the call to service, the President's Volunteer Service Award celebrates the impact we can all make in bettering our communities and our world.

This rare award has been won by Bala Ghimire (2013) probably being the first Nepali American to receive this award. Renowned social activist and the then president of Nepali Association of Northern California, Uttam Karki won it for 2014 with Gold Medal. Similarly, Dr. Lila Karki was decorated with this award as the social activist via Blood Donors of America BDA in 2015.

Mani Nepali Paneru recently won this award for 2016 under Obama administration that was mailed to the office of Nepal Association for Global Cooperation (NAGC) in El Cerrito California and decorated in a grand function amid thousands of audiences of more than 60, 000 people. The First Nepali District Governor Lion Rajen Thapa was present during the decoration. The winner has showed utmost gratitude to his spouse and past president of Berkeley Annapurna and current NANC Vice President Lion Hema Paneru for supporting him at every step of his social activism. Similarly, he has expressed his gratitude to the members of NAGC and other associated organizations for enabling him to serve the community. Mani Nepali Paneru is Founder and international President of Nepal Association for Global Cooperation, a California based international organization of Nepalese and friends of Nepal.

