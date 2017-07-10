"Manic Monday." Streaming Live From Wimbledon

They are calling it Manic Monday and if you love tennis then you need to fire up you Watch ESPN app, or Sling, DirecTV, Now and even the YouTube Live all will have the live action. Don’t forget if need be Radio Wimbledon who can be heard on TuneIn, SiriusXM or of course on the tournament site.
There will be no question you will be very little work done if you are a tennis fan because this going to be a great day to stream tennis. We are entering the final week at Wimbledon and all of the key stars remain in the hunt for the “holy grail of tennis.”
Monday will showcase, Venus Williams, British hero Andy Murray and Roger Federer. Also in action will be fan favorites Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Angelique Kerber.
You may not get any work done at the office but who cares the tennis is great.
Here is your Monday schedule.
“Manic Monday’s” Round of 16 Matches
Centre Court – ESPN at 8 a.m.
· (10) Venus Williams (USA) vs (27) Ana Konjuh (CRO)
· (1) Andy Murray (GBR) vs Benoit Paire (FRA)
· (3) Roger Federer (SUI) vs (13) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
Other Matches – ESPN2 at 7 a.m.
Gentlemen
· (24) Sam Querrey (USA) vs Kevin Anderson (RSA)
· (7) Marin Cilic (CRO) vs (18) Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
· (4) Rafael Nadal (ESP) vs (16) Gilles Muller (LUX)
· (8) Dominic Thiem (AUT) vs (11) Tomas Berdych (CZE)
· (6) Milos Raonic (CAN) vs (10) Alexander Zverev (GER)
· (2) Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA)
Ladies
· (1) Angelique Kerber (GER) vs (14) Garbine Muguruza (ESP)
· (7) Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) vs (9) Agnieszka Radwanska (POL)
· (4) Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs (13) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
· Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) vs Petra Martic (CRO)
· (6) Johanna Konta (GBR) vs (21) Caroline Garcia (FRA)
· (5) Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) vs (24) Coco Vandeweghe (USA)
· Victoria Azarenka (BLR) vs (2) Simona Halep (ROU)
ESPN BROADCAST TEAM
- Darren Cahill, who once reached the US Open semifinals and the Australian Open doubles finals and went on to coach fellow Australian Lleyton Hewitt and Andre Agassi, has worked for ESPN since 2007. Currently the coach of Simona Halep, the recent French Open finalist, he will serve as an analyst for men’s matches.
- Cliff Drysdale, who was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in July 2013, reached the US Open finals and is a two-time Wimbledon and French Open semifinalist. He has been with ESPN since its first tennis telecast in 1979. Drysdale was a leader on the court – a top player for many years who was one of the first to use a two-hand backhand – and off the court, as the first president of the ATP.
- Chrissie Evert, a Hall of Famer who joined ESPN in 2011, her 18 Major titles include three at Wimbledon. She recorded the best career win-loss record in history, reached more Major singles finals than any man or woman (34), and reached the semis or better in 34 consecutive Majors (1971-83). The AP Female Athlete of the Year four times, in 1976 she was the first woman to be the sole recipient of Sports Illustrated’sSportswoman of the Year.
- Mary Joe Fernandez, an ESPN analyst since 2000, played in three Major singles finals and won two Majors in doubles, won a Gold Medal in doubles at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics and a Bronze in singles in 1992. She was the coach of the United States’ Fed Cup team for eight years, stepping down in 2016, and coached the 2012 and ’16 U.S. women’s Olympic team.
- Mardy Fish, a former longtime pro who once was No. 7 in the world, joins ESPN’s roster as an analyst. The Minnesota native won six events on tour, an Olympic Silver Medal in 2004 and reached the quarterfinals of three Majors – Australia, French and Wimbledon. He was the top-ranked American man in 2011 when he reached a career high of No. 7. He retired after the 2015 US Open.
- Chris Fowler – who joined ESPN in 1986, is the lead ESPN/ABC college football play caller and joined the ESPN tennis team in 2003 – will call matches. He hosted College GameDay on football Saturdays 1990-2014, and has hosted World Cup soccer, college basketball including the Final Four, the X Games and Triple Crown horse racing events. Originally, he was the first host of Scholastic Sports America and later was a SportsCenter
- Brad Gilbert, whose flair and unique nicknames for players has enlivened ESPN’s tennis telecasts since 2004, parlayed his playing career – once reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open and at Wimbledon – into coaching Andre Agassi (six Major titles with Brad), Andy Roddick (US Open victory) and Andy Murray.
- Jason Goodall will serve as a studio and match analyst. A one-time standout among Juniors in Britain whose career was ended by injury at 21, he later coached ESPN’s Mary Joe Fernandez and Pam Shriver and the British Fed Cup team.
- John McEnroe won seven Major singles titles, including three at Wimbledon, during his storied career, which included 10 more Major crowns in doubles or mixed doubles. He also led the U.S. to four Davis Cup titles and won the NCAA’s while attending Stanford. He has worked the US Open for ESPN since 2009.
- Patrick McEnroe, who has worked for ESPN since 1995, was a three-time singles All-American at Stanford – where the team won NCAA titles in 1986 and 1988 – and served as General Manager, USTA Elite Player Development from 2008 – 2015. He won the 1992 French Open doubles title and reached the 1991 Australian Open semifinals in singles. He served as the U.S. Davis Cup captain 2001-2010; in 2007 the team won its first championship since 1995.
- Chris McKendry returns as host, a role she has filled at all the Majors for ESPN. She joined ESPN in 1996 as a SportsCenter anchor, and later hosted the Little League World Series and X Games. As of Spring 2016, she focuses on tennis. She attended Drexel University on a tennis scholarship.
- Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams’ coach since 2012, helped her to unprecedented success deep into her mid-30s – 10 Major titles, an Olympic Gold Medal and a stranglehold on the WTA No. 1 ranking. A longtime coach, including great results over seven years with Marcos Baghdatis, he will serve as an analyst.
- Tom Rinaldi will serve as a reporter and will call matches. His features and interviews have graced a wide variety of ESPN programs – including SportsCenter, Outside the Lines, E:60 and event telecasts such as Wimbledon, golf’s Majors, college football and more – since 2003, winning numerous Sports Emmy Awards.
- Pam Shriver, who started working for ESPN in 1990, long before her Hall of Fame career ended, played in the US Open finals at age 16 (losing to Evert) and three times in the Wimbledon semifinals. She won 21 Grand Slam titles in women’s doubles (another in Mixed) including five at Wimbledon plus a Gold Medal in doubles at the 1988 Olympics.
- Rennae Stubbs, who enjoyed a long career in doubles – winning six Majors: four in women’s and two in mixed, representing Australia at four Olympic Games and for 17 years in Fed Cup, will be an analyst. She’s worked summer events for ESPN for many years, and for NBC at the Olympics and for Tennis Channel.
CONVERSATIONS