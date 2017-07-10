"Manic Monday." Streaming Live From Wimbledon

They are calling it Manic Monday and if you love tennis then you need to fire up you Watch ESPN app, or Sling, DirecTV, Now and even the YouTube Live all will have the live action. Don’t forget if need be Radio Wimbledon who can be heard on TuneIn, SiriusXM or of course on the tournament site.

There will be no question you will be very little work done if you are a tennis fan because this going to be a great day to stream tennis. We are entering the final week at Wimbledon and all of the key stars remain in the hunt for the “holy grail of tennis.”

Monday will showcase, Venus Williams, British hero Andy Murray and Roger Federer. Also in action will be fan favorites Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Angelique Kerber.

You may not get any work done at the office but who cares the tennis is great.

Here is your Monday schedule.

“Manic Monday’s” Round of 16 Matches

Centre Court – ESPN at 8 a.m.

· (10) Venus Williams (USA) vs (27) Ana Konjuh (CRO)

· (1) Andy Murray (GBR) vs Benoit Paire (FRA)

· (3) Roger Federer (SUI) vs (13) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Other Matches – ESPN2 at 7 a.m.

Gentlemen

· (24) Sam Querrey (USA) vs Kevin Anderson (RSA)

· (7) Marin Cilic (CRO) vs (18) Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

· (4) Rafael Nadal (ESP) vs (16) Gilles Muller (LUX)

· (8) Dominic Thiem (AUT) vs (11) Tomas Berdych (CZE)

· (6) Milos Raonic (CAN) vs (10) Alexander Zverev (GER)

· (2) Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Ladies

· (1) Angelique Kerber (GER) vs (14) Garbine Muguruza (ESP)

· (7) Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) vs (9) Agnieszka Radwanska (POL)

· (4) Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs (13) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

· Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) vs Petra Martic (CRO)

· (6) Johanna Konta (GBR) vs (21) Caroline Garcia (FRA)

· (5) Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) vs (24) Coco Vandeweghe (USA)

· Victoria Azarenka (BLR) vs (2) Simona Halep (ROU)

