Manifest the life you deserve in 3 quick steps.

We all deserve more from life than we currently allow ourselves to possess. You might like a better job, a great love, more joy, improved health or less stress. Whatever it is you desire in life, it’s there waiting for you to reach out and grab it.

The universe knows exactly what we need in life but in this fast-paced world we live in, we’ve lost the gift of asking for it. Somewhere in human history, we misplaced our capacity for luck, peace and love.

Manifesting abundance is a way of connecting to our inner truth and it begins with calming the body and mind.

STEP 1 - CALMING THE MIND AND BODY

A calm mind is still a thoughtful one. Contrary to popular belief it’s NOT about stopping thoughts, instead it’s about allowing thoughts to float past as if on a gentle breeze. When the mind is calm, there is no need to grab a thought, mull it over and plan to act. This activity is replaced with a sense of self and well-being. Mindfulness can then be used to make the most of this well-being and manifest abundance in our lives.

The easiest way to be Mindful is to breathe; taking long slow and deep breaths. When you breathe deeply, you gift yourself oxygen which makes your muscles relax and this in turn calms the mind.

STEP 2 - ASK FOR WHAT YOU NEED

When asking for what you need, be as specific as possible. Create a video or a manifesting board of images and words describing in lots of detail what it is you desire most. You can ask for more than one thing at a time. The only limits are your own imagination. Include words, sounds, textures, scents and emotions.

When you are very specific, the universe knows exactly what you need and will do everything it can to give it to you.

STEP 3 - GRATEFULLY RECEIVE

Patience is a virtue when it comes to manifesting. Once you begin to receive, be grateful and give thanks. For as soon as you say thankyou, the universe will conspire to give you more of what you desire.

Now it’s simply a matter of rinse and repeating this process as often as you want.

There is one caution - the only limit to manifesting is your own mind. If you doubt that it will happen then it won’t. However if you truly believe in your ability to manifest then everything you want is out there just waiting for you to reach out and grab it.