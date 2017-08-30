Manifesting Love - Diana Kirschner

Manifesting love can be a struggle for someone, especially when you don’t give enough time to it or when you don’t allow yourself to go for it.
Dr. Diana Kirschner, a love expert and a New York Times bestseller, will help us draw love closer and find that connection.
One of the things that limit people from finding someone is the relationship killer beliefs. When you let this stand in your way, you're going to be alone, which we never want to happen. Remember to stop limiting yourself from meeting new people and forming relationship with them.
Listen to the full episode on Thriving Launch
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS