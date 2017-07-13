Kevin Durant Was Not Laughing At Peyton Manning's ESPYs Joke About Him

Kevin Durant was not feeling this Peyton Manning joke AT ALL 😂 pic.twitter.com/kdXTr2gE1E

And the ESPY for best joke at Kevin Durant’s expense goes to ... Peyton Manning!

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback took a swing at Durant’s decision to join the already-mighty Golden State Warriors while hosting the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night. And let’s just say it was more of a haymaker than a jab.

“Our gymnastics team was so dominant that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year,” Manning said.

Kevin Durant’s mom laughed. Kevin Durant did not.

What did Durant’s former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook think? Another cold stare for Peyton Manning, that’s what.

Of course, the Warriors won the 2017 NBA championship, thanks in no small part to the clutch play of Durant, who went on to win NBA Finals MVP, so maybe he’s laughing on the inside.

Or, perhaps he’s in on the joke.

Big discussion in the audience here, on whether Kevin was in on the joke or not... https://t.co/TfoBy9J1cY — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 13, 2017

Interpret the below tweet however you will.