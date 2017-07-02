Many reasons to die: my son's attempted suicide and what got us there

NOTE: This article is written with the permission of my son Zach so that others may learn from our experience.

On Friday, June 23rd, 2017 - a mere nine days ago at the time of this writing. My 19-year-old son Zach tried to kill himself by overdosing on pills. He chose the pills deliberately and meant to be successful. He almost was.

He posted his intentions on his Facebook profile and said goodbye before taking the pills. My Facebook messenger inbox began flooding with messages of concern and a few of his friends had the presence of mind to dial 911 and the police arrived at my doorstep moments before I could dial 911 myself.

The officers escorted Zach to a waiting ambulance which took him to the emergency room. A few days earlier I had been released from the hospital after receiving treatment for a toxic buildup of pain medication in my system due to a decrease in kidney function. I have kidney disease and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, the latter of which is treated with a few pain meds. When your kidney function drops to the point it isn’t filtering the pain meds through and out of your system, it causes problems.

I was too sick to follow Zach to the hospital so I called his mother Katie and explained what was happening. She’s a former nurse and rushed to Zachary’s side. He began to crash in the ER. The ER staff took great measures to save Zach’s life. He spent four days in the ICU, the first two days were spent keeping him alive until the meds could clear his system. The remaining days were spent weaning him from the life-saving measures to make sure he was physically stable enough to be transferred to an inpatient facility where he could receive intensive psychotherapy.

His mother and I stayed at his bedside as much as we could. Understandably, he slept most of the time. I did my best to maintain the appearance of normalcy for my clients and for Zach’s younger brothers.

When Zach was awake he was able to answer simple questions. He also expressed upset that the overdose hadn’t worked. It was heartbreaking to see my son in such pain.

As I sat quietly, praying for him to pull through this. My mind was flooded with questions. “What did I do wrong,” “What did I miss,” “How could this happen to one of my children?”

I wasn’t able to get the answers to these questions until I visited Zach in the inpatient unit for the first time.

For the first time in a long time, I shut up and listened to my son instead of trying to teach him something.

Zach has Asperger’s, ADHD and Dyslexia. Toward the end of his first year in college, he changed from his pleasant, confident self to an angry, negative and increasingly isolated person we didn’t recognize.

The more we tried to help him the more he closed himself off to us until he tried to take his own life.

As I listened to Zach I learned he held a belief that if he couldn’t find the solutions to his problems in his own mind, then the solutions didn’t exist. This is common thinking for those on the autism spectrum.

His need for certainty, predictability also led him to believe he needed to have his entire life figured out in advance to be successful in college. Something he found himself unable to do.

He was standing on the first step of adulthood with no sense of direction and a major loss in self-confidence as he assumed everyone else his age had it all figured out while he was doomed to be left behind.

As he dwelled on these negative thoughts and feelings he became increasingly short-tempered and directed most of his anger toward my wife Cathy (his step mother). Cathy is no shrinking violet and the exchanges between them became increasingly heated as their wills clashed.

One of the many ways I screwed up was in not stepping in to stop the fighting between them. Neither of them felt supported by me and both suffered as a result.

I minimized how severe the situation had become.

I told myself they’d figure out what they were doing wasn’t working and find a better way.

I told myself Zach would eventually open up to me so I could help him solve his problems.

I arrogantly believed my professional expertise allowed me to see the situation clearly. I was wrong.

I believed I was the most qualified to solve Zach’s problems because I’m his Dad and I know best. I was wrong.

I believed that given time the problem would work itself out. I was wrong.

Zach is home now and as a result of a lot of counseling that included Cath and I, we’ve achieved a new level of understanding. We have a much better foundation to build on and Zach is in a much better place.

The lessons of this past week will likely reveal themselves for years to come. Many which kicked me square in the balls and dropped me to my knees are these.