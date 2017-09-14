A man watching a half-marathon in Emerson, New Jersey, on Sunday allegedly dropped his pajama pants and began masturbating.

Dozens of runners witnessed the act, the Daily Voice reported, leading police to arrest 55-year-old Thomas Pantuso afterward on a street corner.

“There were several people who saw him, so there are several witness accounts,” Emerson Police Capt. Michael McDermott told the newspaper.

Pantuso was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Hundreds competed in the 13.1-mile event, known traditionally as the Run the Reservoir, with proceeds benefiting pediatric cancer research.

Runner’s World noted that the alleged offense appears to have occurred about a mile into the race, meaning that the runners had about a dozen miles to go after witnessing the incident.

HuffPost has reached out to Emerson police for an update.