J.Lo Posts Moving Photo Of Ex Marc Anthony After His Mother's Death

Jennifer Lopez knows that right now love is the best medicine for ex Marc Anthony, who is currently mourning the loss of his mother.

The singer and actress recently shared a moving image of her former husband surrounded by his six children, including Lopez’s twins Max and Emme.

“Just what the doctor ordered...Surrounded by love...❤️,” Lopez wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo posted Saturday. She also added a message of condolences in Spanish, “Rest in Peace, Ginny... we’re going to miss you.”

Anthony announced the passing of his mother, Guillermina Quiñones, on Thursday via Instagram.

“Today at 12:10 p.m. my families hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away,” the Salsa singer wrote. “She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all. Mami, I’m going to miss you so much!”

He also changed his Instagram and Twitter profile photos to black and has posted nothing further since the death.

The 48-year-old boricua made his first public appearance since the loss over the weekend, during a previously scheduled performance during the El Clásico soccer match in Miami on Saturday.