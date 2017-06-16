Marc Fliedner Makes History As The First Openly Gay Candidate For Brooklyn District Attorney

Brooklyn has been in need of true criminal justice reform for decades, and with hate crimes and police misconduct increasing, the phrase “no justice, no peace” rings louder than ever.

Increasingly, however, it’s been ringing on dead ears. For the abiding toxic culture of masculinity that has defined Brooklyn’s law enforcement and criminal justice ecosystem has derived in large part from the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office, where dismissing, minimizing, and even outright punishing minority, women, and LGBT crime victims for being victimized is at best de rigueur for the office, and at worst a standing institution.

Most troubling is that hate crimes have doubled against transgender women of color, and Jewish and Muslim Brooklyn residents this past year in the wake of Donald Trump’s election to the White House in January. Yet the District Attorney’s office has been mostly silent. When set against the backdrop of congruously rising police misconduct and lax hate crimes prosecution in the borough, this reality is staggering. Yet, that may soon change.

Whether upon talking to him for the first time or viewing his campaign website, two things are immediately apparent about Marc Fliedner: that he has worked in criminal justice his entire legal career and that his moral compass points north. Most interesting of all is that Fliedner is the first-ever openly gay candidate for District Attorney, a characteristic allowing him unique empathy toward and insight into cases involving Brooklyn’s minority residents. A graduate of George Washington University Law School in 1987, Fliedner rapidly jumped into prosecution, working as an Assistant District Attorney for then-District Attorney Elizabeth Holtzman in Kings County on cases involving sexual assault, child physical and sexual abuse, and domestic violence cases in the Sex Crimes and Special Victims Unit until 1992. Since then he has practiced law in the State of New York and in New Jersey in both the public and private sector, though always in either prosecution or in litigation in matters involving getting victims the due course they need to continue, and sometimes, rebuild, their lives. “The problem I’m trying to solve is that the District Attorney’s office works for the NYPD, not with them, and the NYPD acts as a paramilitary force.”

Fliedner’s candidacy emerged from his long legal career, but not for obvious reasons. Instead of running a law-and-order campaign like his opponents, Fliedner’s campaign is based around criminal justice reform: he believes that, all too often, whether through police misconduct or legal statutes inhibiting prosecutors, the criminal justice system doesn’t do its job for the people it’s supposed to protect.

“Federal prosecutors on special victims cases at the federal level can only do so much—and especially with hard-to-predict changes in the legal environment occurring so regularly in the last few years, local prosecution needs to step up when federal prosecution steps back. That’s not done enough in Brooklyn. I’m going to change that.”

Fliedner’s view of the criminal justice system as built to oppress racial and sexual minorities has influenced his work from the beginning. As a former prosecutor on the Civil Rights Bureau, Fliedner last year prosecuted a novice cop, Peter Liang, for killing Akai Gurley, an African-American adolescent and member of the community. Though the prosecution was successful, Liang was never given jail time. Fliedner resigned in disgust. Since then, he has dedicated his career to prosecuting cases where elements of the criminal justice system are at fault. And, being out has consistently allowed him to interpret laws, statutes, cases; their consequences on plaintiffs and defendants alike, and the precedents set by decisions his work has influenced from the viewpoint of the most vulnerable residents of New York’s largest borough: ethnic, racial, and sexual minorities. His campaign, which has since been endorsed by Gurley’s family, is based on this very affinity.

Present-day, while Fliedner has essentially done everything in criminal justice during his legal career, he is still careful to acknowledge the deleterious effects his relative privilege can have on his perspective. It’s why he’s come so far. “Many prosecutors live in a professional bubble that tends to isolate them from the people they’re prosecuting. So, knowing that, I’ve always worked outside of that. I’m doing my small part to make sure the system works for the vulnerable people it’s supposed to protect. While my competition wants to continue on with business as usual, I actually want to give Brooklyn’s vulnerable a seat at the table, instead of putting them on the plate. Brooklyn’s minority and LGBT communities have defined Brooklyn’s culture for as long as Brooklyn’s been around, and they deserve fair representation.”

Given its history and the challenges ahead, Fliedner acknowledges it will be hard to turn around such a divisive institution as the Brooklyn DA’s office. Yet he believes that making the office a positive force in more people’s lives will involve not just changing laws, but changing behavior. “I think community liaisons are going to be important for really humanizing the office, as opposed to it just being this amorphous entity that people are afraid of, and associate with being beholden to the NYPD instead of to Brooklyn’s residents.”