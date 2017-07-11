Carmel, CA – I’ve learned that a photographer is an artist. Just as a painter uses hues of colored ink to evoke thought and emotion, a professional photographer uses framing, light, lenses and so many other elements to produce a work of art. My appreciation for this art form has risen after reading and applying the education of creative photographer (and now author) Marc Silber in his new book Advancing Your Photography.

I asked him to share a few tips with us for instant results and then you should definitely read his book, no matter your skill level, beginner to pro. Marc shared three keys to up your game:

1. Put people at ease. The best way is to carry on a conversation with your subject as you’re shooting, as Bambi Cantrell, world-class portrait photographer advises. She engages them, jokes and keeps shooting the entire time, watching their face and eyes for expression changes. As she said, “make them forget about the camera.”

2. Shoot down. Did you know there are many ways to convey a mood or feeling by the angle you shoot from? Your camera angle can convey depth, motion, prominence and many other factors. For example, Bambi also has tips to make people look more flattering: A mature woman can look more attractive shooting from a higher angle looking down on her face. This draws attention to her eyes, the upper part of her face and jawline. A person can appear thinner by also using a higher camera angle and have them lean forward.

3. Tap the “golden hours”. You’ll want to learn the “language of light” as photography hall of famer Joe McNally calls it. Great light can be as simple as shooting during the “golden hours” which are about a half hour before and after sunrise and sunset. This light is warmer and softer, adding a beautiful feeling to your subject.

The whole book is written for application, whether you are using a smartphone or a professional camera. To make it easy to pick up tips, at the end of each chapter, Silber gives you a summary as a “crash course” that you can immediately apply to your own photographic craft and online resources to do so.