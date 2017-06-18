Marco Rubio Doesn’t Think Trump Will Fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller

WASHINGTON ― Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said on Sunday that President Donald Trump will not fire Robert Mueller, special counsel to the Russia probe, despite concerns from several members of Congress.

“That’s not going to happen,” Rubio said on CNN’s State of the Union. “I don’t believe it’s going to happen.”

“The best thing that could happen for the president, and the country, is a full and credible investigation,” he added. “I really, truly believe that. If we want to put all this behind us, let’s find out what happened, let’s put it out there, and let’s not undermine the credibility of the investigation.”

Rubio is a member of the Senate intelligence committee, which is investigating if Russia’s meddled in the 2016 election.

Earlier this week, Trump tweeted that he was the victim of “the single greatest witch hunt in American political history led by some very bad and conflicting people,” which appeared to be a jab at Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Rubio added that he didn’t expect Trump to fire former FBI director James Comey.

“But I don’t think that has in any way impeded the work of the FBI on these matters,” he said. “In fact, I know it hasn’t. And they’ve testified so publicly as well. And it hasn’t impeded the work of the Senate Intelligence Committee.”

“These investigations continue to move forward,” Rubio added. “They’re broad, they’re about everything. And its core, the Senate’s work is about Russian interference and how they did it, and if it involved working with Americans, whether wittingly or unwittingly, that needs to be part of it. But, again, I think everyone should wait for the report to come out, and we continue to make progress in that direction.”