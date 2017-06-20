On Tuesday, Marco Rubio welcomed Ivanka Trump to the Capitol to meet with lawmakers about tax reform. They shared what scientists might categorize as a “hug,” but we’re not sure. It’s awkward looking, to say the very least.
Now, to be fair, this is in the middle of the action, so the hug might have worked out in the end. But ... we’re just not seeing how that’s possible.
Some of the reactions on Twitter were just gold.
I knew Marco Rubio's hug looked familiar pic.twitter.com/r83yLkhhTI— A Cold Rog (@iamtherog) June 20, 2017
when you file the draft and you think it's clean, but your editor says "actually..." pic.twitter.com/e9AYPrDZgJ— Elon Green (@elongreen) June 20, 2017
When you go in for the hug and immediately regret it pic.twitter.com/RgZTpvruRK— Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) June 20, 2017
It's like kids were trying to make two mannequins kiss at Old Navy.— D.V. Dagrate ⭕ (@DuoVonDagrate) June 20, 2017
