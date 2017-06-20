On Tuesday, Marco Rubio welcomed Ivanka Trump to the Capitol to meet with lawmakers about tax reform. They shared what scientists might categorize as a “hug,” but we’re not sure. It’s awkward looking, to say the very least.

Ivanka Trump arriving at the Capitol greeted by Sen Rubio. She's now meeting with lawmakers on child tax credit. pic.twitter.com/shhrD9kOnW — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) June 20, 2017

Now, to be fair, this is in the middle of the action, so the hug might have worked out in the end. But ... we’re just not seeing how that’s possible.