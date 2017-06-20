COMEDY
06/20/2017 04:03 pm ET

Marco Rubio 'Hugging' Ivanka Trump Is So Painful It's Covered By Obamacare

10100101101 IVANKA-BOT HUG PROTOCOL ENGAGE 0110001110101010

By Andy McDonald

On Tuesday, Marco Rubio welcomed Ivanka Trump to the Capitol to meet with lawmakers about tax reform. They shared what scientists might categorize as a “hug,” but we’re not sure. It’s awkward looking, to say the very least.

Now, to be fair, this is in the middle of the action, so the hug might have worked out in the end. But ... we’re just not seeing how that’s possible. 

Some of the reactions on Twitter were just gold.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Twitter Gets Hilariously Real About The Arrival Of Beyoncé's Twins 11
Suggest a correction
Andy McDonald Comedy Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Marco Rubio Ivanka Trump
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Marco Rubio 'Hugging' Ivanka Trump Is So Painful It's Covered By Obamacare

CONVERSATIONS