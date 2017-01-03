Margaret Atwood Cautions America Against 'Dictators Of Any Kind'

Margaret Atwood knows about political tumult. Twenty years ago, she wrote a classic book about a society’s quick slide into a woman-oppressing dystopia. The title remains relevant; The Handmaid’s Tale is getting adapted for a TV series next year , starring Elisabeth Moss (of “Mad Men” fame).

As an activist and writer of wayward worlds, Atwood is uniquely qualified to comment on political developments. And what she has to say about America’s recent state of affairs is pretty grim.

In a brief letter in support of and distributed by PEN America, Atwood wrote:

When dictators of any kind, in any country, achieve power, they clamp down on writers and journalists first, because writers and journalists are alternative and frequently dissenting voices.

The Canadian author continued, “America has always prided itself on being a country where the freedom to write is valued. Please support and preserve that value.” She also referenced a line from The Handmaid’s Tale, connecting it with today’s environment of fake news and “cyberbullying from the corridors of our power.”